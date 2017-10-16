McConnell heads to lunch with Trump as president piles on Congress' to-do list

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell heads to lunch Monday with President Trump at the White House after the president kicked some of the most substantive issues before the administration over to Congress for it to decide on.

Congress has already been struggling, after its failure to repeal Obamacare, to make gains on the next GOP priority -- tax cuts.

But Trump just loaded up the legislative agenda with key issues needing decisions -- on immigration law changes to protect young immigrant "Dreamers" from deportation, the future of the nuclear nonproliferation deal with Iran, and what to do with the Affordable Care Act after Trump cut insurance subsidies that help low-income Americans. Congress is now puzzling over how to meet a year-end deadline to act on issues that have been difficult to resolve for decades.

McConnell and Trump have never been close friends. The button-down Senate leader reels from Trump's freewheeling style, and his tweets. The president blames McConnell for the failures of his agenda priorities, namely the repeal of Obamacare.

At lunch, where they will be joined by Vice President Mike Pence, there may be an opening to provide a start fresh.