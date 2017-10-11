Navy fires top officers of wrecked U.S. warship John S. McCain

The commander and executive officer of the U.S. destroyer John S. McCain were relieved of their duties Wednesday due to lost confidence after the warship and an oil tanker collided near Singapore in August.

The cause of the Aug. 21 collision is still under investigation but the Navy described it as preventable. The Navy statement said Cmdr. Alfredo J. Sanchez and the ship's executive officer, Cmdr. Jessie L. Sanchez, were reassigned.

Alfredo Sanchez, was reassigned to the headquarters of Naval Forces Japan, and Jessie Sanchez was reassigned to the ship repair facility at Yokosuka, Japan, home port of the 7th Fleet, the Navy said.

It said Cmdr. Ed Angelinas, former commanding officer of the destroyer McCampbell, was named acting commanding officer of the McCain. Lt. Cmdr. Ray Ball, chief engineer of the guided-missile cruiser Antietam, is acting executive officer.

The Navy fired the then-commander of the 7th Fleet, Vice Adm. Joseph Aucoin, shortly after the McCain's crash.

The crash killed 10 U.S. sailors and injured five others. It was one of several accidents in the region that raised concern over the safety and operational effectiveness of U.S. naval vessels.

Some Navy officials have cited strains from frequent extended deployments, delayed maintenance and nearly a decade of budget constraints and reductions in resources devoted to training as factors.

But the Navy statement said it also was "evident the collision was preventable, the commanding officer exercised poor judgment and the executive officer exercised poor leadership of the ship's training program."

The McCain crash followed the collision of the U.S. destroyer Fitzgerald and a container ship in waters off Japan in June, which killed seven sailors. In January, the Antietam ran aground near Yokosuka base in Japan, and in May the cruiser Lake Champlain had a minor collision with a South Korean fishing boat.