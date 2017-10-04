House leaders mum after pro-life GOP congressman reportedly urged mistress to have abortion

Republican leaders on Wednesday continued to maintain silence on the case of a Republican congressman who reportedly told his mistress to have an abortion during a pregnancy scare.

The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reported Tuesday that a series of documents and text messages related to Rep. Tim Murphy's (R-Penn.) extramarital affair with a woman named Shannon Edwards disclosed the abortion request.

In one message, Edwards chided him for hypocrisy related to his anti-abortion voting record.

"And you have zero issue posting your pro-life stance all over the place when you had no issue asking me to abort our unborn child just last week when we thought that was one of the options," she wrote.

"I get what you say about my March for life messages. I've never written them. Staff does them. I read them and winced. I told staff don't write any more. I will," was the response from Murphy's cellphone number, the Post-Gazette reported.

The relationship between Murphy and Edwards first came to light as a result of a divorce case filed by Edwards' husband.

Murphy voted Tuesday for a bill that would ban abortions after 20 weeks. He's a member of the House Pro-Life Caucus and has been endorsed by LifePAC, which opposes abortion.

House leaders have not commented on Murphy's situation, although the Post-Gazette reported that local Republican officials have talked about finding an alternative candidate for the 2018 election.