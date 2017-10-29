Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- The Trump administration is belatedly complying with new law for Russia sanctions
- Defense Secretary James N. Mattis emphasizes diplomacy at tense Korean border
- Contradictory Virginia polls add to drama of widely watched race for governor
- President Trump and Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke weigh opening Utah monument to coal mining
- Federal office will investigate complaints against Trump vote fraud commission
reporting from SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico governor seeks to cancel $300-million Whitefish contract
|Associated Press
Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300-million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.
Sunday's announcement by Gov. Ricardo Rossello comes as federal legislators are seeking to investigate the contract awarded to the small company from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown.
"In the light of the information that has transpired, we ask the @AEEONLINE Board of Governors to cancel the contract for Whitefish Energy," Rossello tweeted.
Neither Whitefish nor power company officials immediately returned calls for comment.