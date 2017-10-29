Puerto Rico governor seeks to cancel $300-million Whitefish contract

Whitefish Energy Holdings workers restore power lines damaged by Hurricane Maria in Barceloneta, Puerto Rico on Oct. 15.

Puerto Rico's governor is demanding that the island's power company cancel the $300-million contract with Whitefish Energy Holdings amid increased scrutiny of the Montana company following Hurricane Maria.

Sunday's announcement by Gov. Ricardo Rossello comes as federal legislators are seeking to investigate the contract awarded to the small company from Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke's hometown.

"In the light of the information that has transpired, we ask the @AEEONLINE Board of Governors to cancel the contract for Whitefish Energy," Rossello tweeted.

Neither Whitefish nor power company officials immediately returned calls for comment.