Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Tillerson appears before media amid reports he's considered resigning
- Administration reconsidering repeal of deduction for state-local taxes
- Trump, touring Puerto Rico, boasts of federal relief effort and faults locals
- As Trump weighs disavowing Iran deal, his defense chief endorses it
Rex Tillerson: 'I've never considered leaving this post.'
|Sameea Kamal
In a statement this morning, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson reaffirmed his commitment to President Trump's agenda, addressing what he called "erroneous rumors" in news reports this morning.
An NBC report said Vice President Mike Pence had to convince Tillerson to stay on in his role in the administration.
Tillerson said Pence never had to convince him because "I've never considered leaving this post."