Supreme Court says it has dismissed travel ban case — for now

The U.S. Supreme Court announced Tuesday that it had dismissed as moot a case from Maryland involving the fight over President Trump's travel ban.

The court's action was widely expected.

The pending appeal by the government challenged a 4th Circuit Court ruling that held that Trump's earlier temporary travel ban order was unconstitutional. Since the ban's 90-day time limit had expired, the court decided the case should expire, too.

In keeping with usual practice, the justices said they were vacating or setting aside the 4th Circuit's opinion.

Justice Sonia Sotomayor dissented and said the court should not set aside the lower court's ruling.

The underlying dispute is far from finished. The American Civil Liberties Union, the state of Hawaii and other immigrants rights groups have filed new suits to challenge Trump's latest travel ban, which has no time limit.

A judge in Maryland will hold a hearing on the new case next week.

The justices took no action on a second pending case arising from the 9th Circuit, perhaps because it focuses on refugees, and the time limit on that part of the order does not expire until late October.