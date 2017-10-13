Trump backs off threat to limit aid to Puerto Rico after backlash

President Trump on Friday backtracked from his threat a day earlier to limit federal assistance to Puerto Rico, saying that the United States would help all states and territories beset by recent natural disasters.

“We’ll be there,” Trump told Christian conservatives at an annual gathering known as the Values Voter Summit.

Trump grouped Puerto Rico with Texas, Louisiana, Florida and the Virgin Islands, all of them blasted by hurricanes, as well as California, beset by devastating wildfires. On Thursday he'd singled out Puerto Rico, perhaps the most damaged of all but where federal efforts have been most criticized, to warn on Twitter that the government's efforts there can't go on "forever."

On Friday, however, he said in reference to all the hard-hit places, “It’s not even a question of a choice. ... We’re going to be there as Americans, and we love those people and what they’ve gone through.”

Trump’s comments followed similar remarks Thursday from senior administration officials, including White House Chief of Staff John F. Kelly, seeking to clean up amid a bipartisan backlash to the president’s morning tweet suggesting Puerto Rico was partly to blame for its crisis and warning of an end to aid.

The president also began Friday with a new tweet that, while alluding to his same arguments that Puerto Rico’s infrastructure was bad before, closed with a more magnanimous point: “The wonderful people of Puerto Rico, with their unmatched spirit, know how bad things were before the” hurricanes, he wrote. “I will always be with them!”