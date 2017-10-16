Trump blames Cuba for attacks on U.S. diplomats

President Trump on Monday blamed the Cuban government for a mysterious series of possible sonic attacks on U.S. diplomatic personnel assigned to Havana.

Until now, U.S. officials have said they believed Cuba neglected its duty to protect foreign diplomats. But the administration had not blamed the Cuban government for the attacks. Administration officials had said they did not know who was responsible and that Havana was cooperating in an investigation.

"I believe Cuba’s responsible," Trump said in response to a reporter's question at a news conference in the Rose Garden Monday. "It’s a very unusual attack, you know.”

At least 22 U.S. diplomatic personnel stationed in Havana have suffered injury or illness, including hearing loss and dizziness, from attacks that may be be sonic or auditory in nature.

The U.S. ordered more than half of its staff in Cuba to return home and expelled 17 Cuban diplomats from Washington.

It is possible that a third country or rogue agents are behind the attacks, U.S. officials have said.