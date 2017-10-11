Trump follows up NBC threat: 'It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write'

President Trump intensified his threat against the press Wednesday afternoon, hours after threatening to use government power to penalize NBC, telling reporters that “it is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write.”

The comments came as Trump was meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office.

Trump was still angry over an NBC report detailing his request to increase the nation's nuclear arsenal by nearly tenfold.

He called the report "fake news."

Ten times would be "totally unnecessary," Trump said, adding that he wants the U.S. nuclear arsenal to be in "tip-top shape."

Trump's twitter threat earlier in the day against NBC's ability to hold local television licenses already had alarmed 1st Amendment advocates for its chilling tone.

The 1st Amendment has long been interpreted to protect speech that government officials object to as a bulwark against authoritarianism.