Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Frustration with media leads Trump to question freedom of the press
- Trump unleashes himself from White House advisors to consult outsiders like Hannity
- After NBC airs critical stories about him, Trump threatens to revoke its broadcast licenses
- President Trump's next move on the Iran nuclear deal will kick the issue to Congress
- Sen. Dianne Feinstein likely to face challenge from her party's left
- After announcing he'll leave the Senate, Sen. Bob Corker ramps up public criticism of Trump
Trump follows up NBC threat: 'It is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write'
|Noah Bierman and Brian Bennett
President Trump intensified his threat against the press Wednesday afternoon, hours after threatening to use government power to penalize NBC, telling reporters that “it is frankly disgusting the press is able to write whatever it wants to write.”
The comments came as Trump was meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office.
Trump was still angry over an NBC report detailing his request to increase the nation's nuclear arsenal by nearly tenfold.
He called the report "fake news."
Ten times would be "totally unnecessary," Trump said, adding that he wants the U.S. nuclear arsenal to be in "tip-top shape."
Trump's twitter threat earlier in the day against NBC's ability to hold local television licenses already had alarmed 1st Amendment advocates for its chilling tone.
The 1st Amendment has long been interpreted to protect speech that government officials object to as a bulwark against authoritarianism.