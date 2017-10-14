Trump golfs Saturday with Sen. Lindsey Graham, again

For the second time this week, President Trump spent the afternoon golfing with his sometimes critic, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.

The president and the South Carolina senator appeared to have moved beyond a frenemies stage of their relationship to develop a working rapport, particularly on health care, immigration and foreign policy issues -- all front and center this week on the White House agenda.

Other senators have said Trump and Graham now talk so frequently it's as if they are on speed-dial with one another. (Ironic, after Graham came to regret giving Trump his cell phone number way back when, which Trump then used to taunt the senator.)

No word what the two discussed as they hit the links. The White House only confirmed Saturday that Graham, who had golfed with the president Monday, was again joining him.

Graham, who tweeted about his earlier outing, had yet to comment.