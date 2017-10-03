Trump in Puerto Rico: 'You've thrown our budget a little out of whack'

Now, I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack because we've spent a lot of money on Puerto Rico — and that's fine; we've saved a lot of lives. Every death is a horror, but if you look at a real catastrophe like Katrina and you look at the tremendous, hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people that died and you look at what happened here with really a storm that was just totally overbearing ... you can be very proud of all of your people, all of our people working together.