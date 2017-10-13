Trump launches early salvo in the purported war on Christmas

The Halloween decorations are just going up and Thanksgiving is more than a month away. But President Trump is getting an early jump on Christmas -- the Christmas culture war, that is.

"We're getting near that beautiful Christmas season that people don't talk about anymore," he told an enthusiastic crowd of Christian conservatives on Friday. "They don't use the word 'Christmas' because it's not politically correct."

"Well, guess what?" he continued. "We’re saying Merry Christmas again!”

The line predictably got a standing ovation from the hundreds of people at the annual Values Voter Summit -- as did red-meat remarks for the flag, God and Israel. The "war on Christmas" theme has proven politically potent for years on the right, stocked by conservative media including Trump's favorite, Fox News. With polls suggesting some core supporters have cooled on him, Trump lately has seemed eager to stoke the culture wars.

His October wish for a Merry Christmas wasn't even his first such utterance this year. In July he also raised the specter of a war on Christmas, at a controversial speech to a national Boy Scouts jamboree in West Virginia.

Trump segued on Friday to talk of his emerging tax plan, saying his "massive tax cuts" would be a welcome "gift" for the holidays -- er, Christmas.