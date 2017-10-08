(AP)

President Trump launched a Twitter broadside on Sunday morning against a respected senior Republican senator, who fired back by saying that the White House had become an “adult day care center.” The stunning exchange-by-tweet captured the disruption that Trump has brought to the Republican Party he now heads, and put his agenda further at risk in a Senate where Republicans have just a two-vote margin of control. Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee last week had praised several of Trump's senior advisers for their sober-minded style and declared that they were helping to stave off “chaos,” making clear in follow-up comments that the chaos was the work of the president. Sunday's tweets suggested the president was still smarting over that implied criticism of him days earlier.

Corker, who is not seeking re-election, responded with a stunning observation about the White House given its resident's penchant for Twitter outbursts outside of normal business hours. In so doing, Corker said publicly what many Republicans in Congress have largely limited to their private conversations.