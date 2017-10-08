Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
Top GOP senator calls the White House an 'adult day care center' after Trump lashes out in tweets
|Laura King
President Trump launched a Twitter broadside on Sunday morning against a respected senior Republican senator, who fired back by saying that the White House had become an “adult day care center.”
The stunning exchange-by-tweet captured the disruption that Trump has brought to the Republican Party he now heads, and put his agenda further at risk in a Senate where Republicans have just a two-vote margin of control.
Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee last week had praised several of Trump's senior advisers for their sober-minded style and declared that they were helping to stave off “chaos,” making clear in follow-up comments that the chaos was the work of the president.
Sunday's tweets suggested the president was still smarting over that implied criticism of him days earlier.
Corker, who is not seeking re-election, responded with a stunning observation about the White House given its resident's penchant for Twitter outbursts outside of normal business hours. In so doing, Corker said publicly what many Republicans in Congress have largely limited to their private conversations.
Even for a president who rarely allows any slight to go unanswered, Trump's outburst was an extraordinary show of hostility aimed at a well-respected senator. Corker is chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee. The president has previously tangled with other Republican senators, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky and John McCain and Jeff Flake of Arizona.
This war of words began when Corker, without mentioning Trump by name, offered a thinly veiled critique last week of Trump's leadership style.
"I think Secretary Tillerson, Secretary Mattis and chief of staff Kelly are those people that help separate our country from chaos," Corker said Wednesday, referring to Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, Defense Secretary James N. Mattis and White House chief of staff John F. Kelly. He was responding to reports of high tensions between Trump and Tillerson.
Those comments were not the first time Corker has expressed distinct reservations about Trump. In August, after the president’s initial refusal to specifically condemn white-supremacist and neo-Nazi groups who rallied in Charlottesville, Va., the Tennessee senator said Trump “has not yet been able to demonstrate the stability nor some of the competence that he needs to demonstrate in order to be successful."
White House spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders had previously said Corker’s "chaos" comment was off the mark.
"I think that the president is the one that's keeping the world from chaos," she said Friday from the White House's press room podium.