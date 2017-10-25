Trump adds fresh doubts to his promise to declare opioid emergency

President Trump surprised his advisors last week when he promised that he would declare an opioid emergency by this week. On Wednesday, he added to the confusion.

Speaking to reporters at the White House, Trump hedged his language on when he would declare a state of emergency and fueled doubts about the amount of legal force he will put behind the declaration.

"We're going to have a big meeting on opioids tomorrow," he said during an ad hoc news conference on the White House lawn as he set out for a fundraising trip to Texas.

The session would be "a very, very important meeting," Trump said, adding that an emergency would be declared "sometime in the very short, very near future."

Trump promised last week that the emergency would be declared this week. He made a similar promise of rapid action in August, after his high-profile opioid commission made declaration of an emergency a top recommendation.

But the White House has been slow to act, leading to questions over how much power an actual declaration will carry in freeing up money or adding to the government's authority to regulate.

Since the opioid commission released its report, Trump's secretary for Health and Human Services, Tom Price, has stepped down and his pick for drug czar, Rep. Tom Marino (R-Pa.), withdrew his nomination.