Trump's increased unpopularity has hit states with key Senate races

President Trump with Republican Sen. Dean Heller of Nevada, who is up for reelection next year.

It's no secret that President Trump's popularity varies widely from one part of the country to another -- deeply unpopular in the Northeast and the West, more favorably viewed in the South and the country's interior.

That's still true, but as Trump's overall popularity has declined this year, his state-by-state standing has shifted in places that could play major roles in next fall's midterm elections.

The polling and media firm Morning Consult surveyed 472,032 registered voters from Inauguration day until Sept. 26 to develop a state-by-state picture of how Trump's popularity has shifted.

The firm found that Trump remains strongly popular in much of the South and some of the Great Plains and northern Rocky Mountain states. He started out deeply unpopular in the Northeast and on the West Coast and has only gotten more so.