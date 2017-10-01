Politics ESSENTIAL WASHINGTON

Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:

Washington

Trump says Tillerson is 'wasting his time' trying to negotiate with North Korea

Laura King

President Trump said Sunday he had told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson not to "waste his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, marking an extraordinary public undercutting of the top American diplomat.

The president's comments, amid high tensions with North Korea over its nuclear and ballistics programs, came in the form of tweets sent from his New Jersey golf resort.

Latest updates

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
EDITION: California | U.S. & World
68°