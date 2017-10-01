Here's our look at the Trump administration and the rest of Washington:
- Tweeting from his golf resort, for second day Trump assails critics on devastated island
Washington
Trump says Tillerson is 'wasting his time' trying to negotiate with North Korea
|Laura King
President Trump said Sunday he had told Secretary of State Rex Tillerson not to "waste his time" trying to negotiate with North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, marking an extraordinary public undercutting of the top American diplomat.
The president's comments, amid high tensions with North Korea over its nuclear and ballistics programs, came in the form of tweets sent from his New Jersey golf resort.