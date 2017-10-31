Trump won't make a 'cliché' visit to DMZ during trip to South Korea, White House says

Then-President Obama looks toward North Korea during a visit to the demilitarized zone between North and South Korea in 2012.

President Trump won't be going to the demilitarized zone on the border between North and South Korea during his 12-day tour of Asia, the White House confirmed on Tuesday.

"The president is not going to visit the DMZ. There is not enough time in the schedule," said a senior administration official, who insisted on anonymity to brief reporters on the Asia trip.

Trump leaves on Friday and will stop first in Hawaii before visiting five Asian countries — Japan, South Korea, China, Vietnam and the Philippines — at a time when tensions with North Korea have spiked over its advancing nuclear missile program and its threats to conduct an above-ground nuclear test. Those tensions were said to be a factor in the decision for Trump to skip a visit.

Defense Secretary James N. Mattis, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Vice President Mike Pence have all visited the DMZ, a 2.5-mile wide strip of land that has separated the two countries since 1953.

"It's becoming a little bit of a cliché" for U.S. leaders to visit the zone, the official said.

The official said that since the end of the Korean War, "a minority" of American presidents have gone to the still-contested border. That has not been true in recent decades: Since Ronald Reagan made the first visit by a sitting president, each successor except George H.W. Bush has made a much-photographed stop; Jimmy Carter visited as a former president.

Trump instead will visit a joint U.S.-South Korean military base 55 miles south of Seoul along with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

"No president has visited Camp Humphreys and we thought that that made more sense in terms of its messaging, in terms of the chance to address families and troops there, and to highlight — really, at President Moon's invitation — South Korea's role in sharing the burden of supporting this critical alliance," the official said.