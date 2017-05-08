Staples Center, Wembley Stadium join front-runners in Alvarez-Golovkin site pursuit

The competition to host the Canelo Alvarez-Gennady Golovkin fight for middleweight supremacy increased Monday, with London’s Wembley Stadium expressing interest while potential bids by Staples Center and Azteca Stadium in Mexico were being developed.

Golden Boy Promotions president Eric Gomez said there have already been conversations with Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones about using massive AT&T Stadium outside Dallas, while New York’s famed boxing mecca Madison Square Garden and Las Vegas’ T-Mobile Arena are also considered front-runners.

“We owe it to Canelo and Gennady to find the best venue making the best offer that will be the best thing for this fight,” Gomez told The Los Angeles Times in a telephone interview.

Gomez also revealed that while Mexico’s Alvarez has the ability to invoke a rematch clause should he lose to unbeaten, three-belt middleweight champion Golovkin (37-0), Golovkin, who resides in Los Angeles, does not have the same luxury.

Alvarez lured 51,000 to AT&T Stadium in September for a knockout of little-known light-middleweight champion Liam Smith, but the stadium could potentially attract 100,000-plus.

T-Mobile Arena has staged two of Alvarez’s past three bouts, including his dominant unanimous-decision victory watched by 20,510 Saturday night over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr.

The arena, backed by MGM Resorts, previously outbid Jones for the 2015 Floyd Mayweather Jr.-Manny Pacquiao fight and stepped up to win the Alvarez-Chavez Jr. bout, too.

Yet, there is interest in pursuing a large stadium for the most important boxing match made since Mayweather-Pacquiao, especially after the electricity seen April 29, when 90,000 attended heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua’s riveting 11th-round technical knockout of Wladimir Klitschko at Wembley Stadium.

“Obviously, Las Vegas and Los Angeles wants it … the U.K. … this a global event. And I have to see where it makes most sense,” Golden Boy chairman Oscar De La Hoya said.

Golovkin has twice sold out Madison Square Garden in the last two years and he stopped Kell Brook at a sold-out O2 Arena in London last year. Golovkin promoter Tom Loeffler attended the Wembley bout as Klitschko’s promoter.

In addition to the Wembley and MSG interest, Gomez said he’s been told by a California regulator that there is an effort to address the detrimental income-tax impact the fighters would suffer if Staples Center was chosen.

“What I talked to Oscar and Eric about is it’s so great to have the type of event that has so many venues interested, and there could be another arena that we haven’t considered. That will want to enter the picture,” Loeffler said.

“Wherever it lands will be a tremendous atmosphere, but I’m partial to the big open stadium where you get the mass of people and the emotion of the crowd.”

lance.pugmire@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimespugmire