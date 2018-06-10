Robert Whittaker defeats Yoel Romero in rematch at UFC 225

In his second pro fight, former WWE star CM Punk, a Chicago native, had the crowd chanting his name in the first round, but Punk was unable to show any sense of force in the cage against Mike Jackson (1-1). Jackson peppered Punk (0-2) with punches to the face throughout the fight and won in a lackluster unanimous decision. Punk, who was featured on the main card, didn't help his standing with the UFC after two disappointing showings.