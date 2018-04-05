UFC President Dana White says arrest warrant out for Conor McGregor after media day fracas

Outgoing UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor crashed a media day event at Barclays Center in Brooklyn on Tuesday, appearing agitated and ready to confront those involved.
Russia's Khabib Nurmagomedov and featherweight champion Max Holloway are scheduled to meet Saturday night in the UFC 223 main event, with the winner gaining the lightweight belt that McGregor hasn't defended since winning it in November 2016.
Reporters on the scene have spoken to witnesses who said McGregor attacked a bus occupied by Nurmagomedov, prompting some police involvement.
UFC President Dana White told ESPN that Saturday pay-per-view fighter Michael Chiesa has been hospitalized after suffering facial cuts during the fracas, and that the UFC is preparing to pull McGregor stablemate Artem Lobov from the card for his participation in the melee.
White also told ESPN that a warrant is out for the arrest of McGregor, who was filmed fleeing the arena with a group of men in an SUV.