Chargers' Okung explains symbol of protest during national anthem

Lynn said Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers will play in the next two preseason games, both of which will be played at StubHub Center. …Cardale Jones, who got the start on Saturday, was put in the position by Lynn because “at some point, I need to know what we have in Cardale Jones,” he said. “He came in this league and has never been given a legitimate opportunity.” …The Chargers’ tight ends caught just two of the eight targets to the position. Lynn wouldn’t say if the struggles would accelerate the need to re-sign Antonio Gates, who is a free agent. “You know we’ve talked to Antonio and we’re still talking with him. I don’t know where that’s going to go,” Lynn said. “But we need to make more plays at that tight end position. We dropped some balls today that should’ve been caught.”