Santa Ana Mater Dei ends Bishop Gorman's winning streak at 55 games

There were more than a dozen high school football games canceled around Southern California on Friday because of an excessive heat warning.

With the temperature in the low 90s at Santa Ana Stadium and UCLA coach Jim Mora and USC coach Clay Helton on the sideline, there was no way they were going to call off the nationally televised game between Santa Ana Mater Dei, ranked No. 1 in California, and Las Vegas Bishop Gorman, ranked No. 1 in Nevada.

Players were so fired up that Mater Dei linebacker Solomon Tuliaupupu, not wearing a helmet, decided to give a pregame head butt to teammate Stephon Robins, who was wearing a helmet. Talk about a strange way to pump each other up.

Then came the game and the matchup most wanted to see. At quarterback for Bishop Gorman was UCLA commit Dorian Thompson-Robinson. At quarterback for Mater Dei was USC commit J.T. Daniels.

Daniels and the Monarchs were slightly better. Relying on his terrific group of receivers, Daniels passed for two touchdowns in a 35-21 victory, helping the Monarchs end the nation’s second-longest winning streak at 55 games. It was the first time the Gaels have lost to a California team since Concord De La Salle in 2010. And the Monarchs (2-0) can probably call themselves No. 1 in America — at least after two games.

With a 14-7 halftime lead, Mater Dei used the opening minute of the third quarter to pull away. Daniels guided the Monarchs on a three-play, 80-yard scoring drive, connecting with Nikko Remigio for a 26-yard touchdown. Then sophomore Darion Green returned an interception 42 yards for a touchdown and a 28-7 lead.

Mater Dei was pretty much in control through much of the first half, opening a 14-0 lead.

Shakobe Harper ran for two touchdowns and Daniels passed for two touchdownsfor Mater Dei.

The Monarchs’ defense had been effective containing Thompson-Robinson by putting on a strong rush and also making sure he didn’t break away on scrambles. But with 32 seconds left in the quarter, Thompson-Robinson and Cedric Tillman combined on an 85-yard touchdown play. That changed momentum and enabled the Gaels to trail only 14-7 at halftime.

Nathan Logoleo had two sacks for Mater Dei. The Monarchs lost out on a touchdown early in the game when Daniels fumbled on first and goal at the two.

Bishop Gorman has been routinely coming to Southern California to play Trinity League teams, so why not invite the Gaels to join the league since they have no problem making the 267-mile trip from Las Vegas?

Southern Section Commissioner Rob Wigod said if the Trinity League wanted the Gaels to join and the Nevada Athletic Assn. gave its approval, it could happen. Of course, he asked if it were April Fools Day.

“They’d probably have a private jet to get them here,” Mater Dei coach Bruce Rollinson said.

