The New England Patriots scored 31 unanswered points to defeat the Atlanta Falcons in overtime, 34-28, at NRG Stadium in Houston on Sunday, making Tom Brady the first quarterback to win five Super Bowl games.
Patriots pull off stunner to win Super Bowl LI
James White plunged in from two yards and the New England Patriots completed an amazing comeback to defeat the Atlanta Falcons, 34-28, in overtime of Super Bowl LI.
The Patriots were down 28-3 in the third quarter and scored 31 unanswered points to make Tom Brady the first quarterback to win five Super Bowls.
We all brought each other back and we never felt out of it. We just made a few more plays than them.
Tom Brady