The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Follow all the action below.
Super Bowl: Falcons D making things uncomfortable for Brady
|Gary Klein
The Falcons are making it uncomfortable for Tom Brady.
Linebacker Vic Beasley recorded 15 ½ sacks in the regular season, but interior linemen got to Brady early in the first quarter.
Tackle Courtney Upshaw sacked Brady for an eight-yard loss and tackle Grady Jarrett forced a punt with a one-yard sack.