Sports

The New England Patriots and the Atlanta Falcons play in the final NFL game of the season today at NRG Stadium in Houston. Follow all the action below.


Super Bowl: Falcons D making things uncomfortable for Brady

Gary Klein

The Falcons are making it uncomfortable for Tom Brady.

Linebacker Vic Beasley recorded 15 ½ sacks in the regular season, but interior linemen got to Brady early in the first quarter.

Tackle Courtney Upshaw sacked Brady for an eight-yard loss and tackle Grady Jarrett forced a punt with a one-yard sack.

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Courtney Upshaw during the first quarter (Erik S. Lesser / EPA)
New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is sacked by Atlanta Falcons defensive end Courtney Upshaw during the first quarter (Erik S. Lesser / EPA)

