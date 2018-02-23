Letters: Don't hold your breath, Lakers fans, waiting for LeBron

Please tell me how the oldest woman to ever medal in an Alpine event after a ton of major injuries and eight years between her last Olympics is remotely close to Kobe scoring 60. Unlike Bryant's last season where he essentially dragged the entire team down as they worked around his huge contract only to win nothing. Vonn has been on top of her game and helped elevate the U.S. team. On Kobe's last night they basically gave him a free pass to the basket all night. On the hill the new young stars went all out and it took one of them to have a shocking run to bump Vonn in to third.