Rams defense not only dominates vs. Colts, it scores

The Rams’ secondary set the tone in training camp, disrupting the offense and providing energy and entertainment.

The effort carried over in Sunday’s 46-9 rout of the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener at the Coliseum.

Cornerback Trumaine Johnson and safety Lamarcus Joyner returned interceptions for touchdowns as the defense dominated.

“Unbelievable,” coach Sean McVay said after the game, adding, “Can’t say enough about the defensive effort as a whole.”

Johnson wasted no time wreaking havoc upon backup quarterback Scott Tolzien, who started in place of injured Andrew Luck.

With the Rams leading 3-0, Johnson picked off Tolzien’s first pass and returned it 39 yards to the end zone.

“We wanted to score on defense and we did that,” Johnson said. “I was glad to make a play for this team.”

The Rams led 30-3 in the second quarter when Joyner saw Tolzien look in his direction prior to the snap. Joyner stepped in front of the receiver, intercepted Tolzien’s pass and returned it 29 yards for a touchdown. It was the first interception for the fourth-year pro, who converted from cornerback to safety this season.

Teammates joined Joyner to celebrate.

“It’s always fun when you win,” he said.

Johnson and Joyner appear to be thriving in defensive coordinator Wade Phillips’ signature 3-4 scheme, designed to put the secondary in position to attack. Both said the system was a catalyst for their success.

“When technique meets opportunity, you make the plays,” Joyner said. “And it’s up to coach Wade and his defensive scheme to put us in the right place.

“That’s what it’s been doing since preseason and that’s what we’ve been doing is capitalizing off the position that he’s put us in.”

Joyner played slot cornerback the last few seasons. The move to safety — which he also played in college at Florida State — was a dream come true.

“I’m just grateful for it,” said Joyner, who also deflected two passes and made four tackles.

Johnson, named a team captain last week, is playing under the franchise tag — earning nearly $17 million — and will become an unrestricted free agent after the season. Playing on a one-year deal, Johnson said, wasn’t cause for extra motivation Sunday.

Photos from the Los Angeles Rams' 46-9 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in the season opener at the Coliseum on Sept. 10, 2017.

“I’m not worried about it, to be honest,” said Johnson, who has 17 career interceptions, including three returned for a touchdown. “I’m going to control what I can control.”

Rams linebacker Cory Littleton accounted for the final points scored by the defense when he forced a fumble that was recovered in the Rams’ end zone for a safety.

Tolzien completed nine of 18 passes for 128 yards. He was sacked four times.

The defensive backs took advantage of the push from the defensive front.

“They were consistently putting pressure on Tolzien all day and really loved the way those guys fly around,” McVay said. “It was fun to watch.”

