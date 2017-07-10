Yankees' Aaron Judge puts on a show in Home Run Derby

Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees won the Home Run Derby, putting on the best show in the event since Josh Hamilton dazzled the old Yankee Stadium in 2008.

The 6-foot-7 slugger hit the most home runs, sure, but he did it with uncommon skill and flair. He hit home runs to the opposite field, rare in this pull-happy event. He hit the roof of Marlins Park. He hit one 501 feet in the first round and one 507 feet in the second round. He also hit consecutive shots of 504 and 513 feet in the second round.

“He looks like a contact hitter trapped in an ogre’s body,” Colorado Rockies derby participant Charlie Blackmon said.

Did the 513 feet make him say ‘wow?’

“513?” Judge said, then paused, visibly impressed but apparently too modest to say so. “I got nothing. I got nothing for that.”

At the end of a long day in which he attracted the most media attention of any player in the All-Star game, Judge became the first rookie to win the derby.

“I had no pressure,” he said. “I’m a rookie. This is my first time doing it. For me, I’ve got no expectations.”

Bryce Harper proposes All-Star fantasy draft

Bryce Harper, he of the "Make Baseball Fun Again” cap, has an idea to make the All-Star game fun.

National League versus American League? A tired format.

How about appointing the two leading vote-getters as captains, then putting the rest of the All-Star players into a pool and letting the captains draft the teams?

“Mike Trout in center, me in right, and Mookie Betts in left,” Harper said. “It would be really cool to see. It would be really cool to be a part of that.”

Under that format, Harper and Aaron Judge would have been this year’s captains. Harper said it would be great fun for fans to see a player face his teammate in the All-Star game.

“I could be facing Max Scherzer,” he said. “[Clayton] Kershaw is facing Justin Turner.”

Turner was asked what he thought of Harper’s proposal.

“I don’t like it,” Turner said.

Don’t want to mess with the traditional format?

“I don’t want to face Clayton,” Turner said, smiling. “If I could be the captain, and I could pick Clayton, then it’s a deal.”

Remembering Jose Fernandez

It was the day before last year’s All-Star game. Jose Fernandez pulled his agent aside.

“I need to let you know something,” Fernandez told Scott Boras. “Next year, I’m going to start that All-Star game in Miami.”

This All-Star game, to be played Tuesday at Marlins Park, is for the 71 players selected and for the one who lost his life in a boating accident in September, only five days after he had announced his girlfriend was pregnant with the couple’s first child.

Fernandez moved to Florida after escaping Cuba, later becoming an American citizen and embracing the Miami community. The Marlins have two All-Stars in Tuesday’s game, but Giancarlo Stanton grew up in the San Fernando Valley and Marcell Ozuna is from the Dominican Republic.

Boras had to stop to collect his thoughts as he spoke about Fernandez on Monday. On the lapel of his jacket, he wore a pin with Fernandez’s name and uniform number.

“He wanted to represent the city, this team, and the Cuban community,” Boras said. “He worked, and he worked hard. There was nobody that was more gifted, nobody that performed at a higher level at the age he entered the league.”

Fernandez had a record of 16-8 with a 2.96 earned-run average last season, and he led the National League in strikeouts per nine innings. The Marlins have retired his number (16) and maintained his locker in their clubhouse.

He was 24 when he died. A Florida state commission has reported he was at the helm of the boat, legally drunk, with cocaine in his system.

“You have to focus on the blessing and the time you had with him,” Boras said, “but it’s very hard not to think about what he could have meant to the community here, and to the franchise, and to the game, and really accomplishing things that I think few pitchers could have accomplished.”

bill.shaikin@latimes.com

Follow Bill Shaikin on Twitter @BillShaikin