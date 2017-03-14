MLB: DL likely for Red Sox ace David Price

Boston Red Sox left-hander David Price is likely to start the season on the disabled list because of a sore pitching elbow. Starting the second season of a $217-million, seven-year contract, Price has not yet appeared in an exhibition game. Price, the 2012 AL Cy Young Award winner with Tampa Bay, was 17-9 with a 3.99 ERA last year. He felt discomfort in his left elbow after a two- inning simulated game on Feb. 28.

Drs. James Andrews and Neal ElAttrache said Price would not need surgery or an injection.

Etc.

Colorado Rockies starting catcher Tom Murphy will miss four to six weeks because of a hairline fracture in his right forearm.

::

St. Louis Cardinals pitcher Jordan Schafer will have surgery this week on his left elbow and could ultimately need a Tommy John operation.