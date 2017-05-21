Dodgers' newest pitcher could be outfielder Brett Eibner

The Dodgers manage their roster with a short bench and a surplus of creativity. The player who has pinch-run most often this season is pitcher Ross Stripling.
So it might come as little surprise that the Dodgers are experimenting with outfielder Brett Eibner as a pitcher. He played the outfield and pitched at the University of Arkansas from 2008-10, so he would be working on seven years rest.
“I’m also 25 pounds heavier, so we’ll see what happens,” he said.
This isn’t just about a position player saving the bullpen in a blowout. Eibner has thrown several bullpen sessions at Dodger Stadium and at Oklahoma City, working on building arm strength and developing secondary pitches to accompany a fastball he said hit 95 mph in college.
Eibner, acquired from the Oakland Athletics in January, said he would love to help the Dodgers – and save himself a trip to Oklahoma City — on those occasions when the team needs an extra arm to bolster the bullpen for a day or two.
“He’s got a great arm,” pitching coach Rick Honeycutt said. “We’ll start fine-tuning a little bit and see if there’s something there.”
