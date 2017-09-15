Royals end Indians' winning streak at 22 games

The Cleveland Indians can return to clinching their division and playoff preparations. Their historic winning streak of 22 games is, well, history.

Cleveland had its AL record run son Friday night as the Indians were beaten 4-3 by the Kansas City Royals, who became the first team to conquer the defending league champions since Aug. 23.

Jason Vargas (16-10) pitched into the sixth and Brandon Moss homered off Trevor Bauer (16-9) as the Royals ended baseball's longest winning streak in 101 years. The Indians set a new league mark and came within four of matching the overall record held by the 1916 New York Giants.

Following a magical, walk-off win in extra innings on Thursday night, the Indians couldn't muster another late rally and lost for the first time in more than three weeks.

When Francisco Lindor struck out with a runner on first to end it, the sellout crowd gave the Indians a prolonged standing ovation. Manager Terry Francona brought Cleveland's players out of the dugout to salute their fans, whose ovation grew louder and louder.

The Indians not only broke the previous record held by the 2002 “Moneyball” Oakland Athletics, but they served notice that they're the team to beat in the postseason as they attempt to get back to the World Series and perhaps end their 68-year title drought after the Chicago Cubs halted their 108-year drought at Cleveland's expense in 2016.

With one last chance in the ninth, the Indians put the tying run on base before Royals reliever Mike Minor struck out the side for his first pro save, fanning Francisco Lindor on a pitch in the dirt for the final out.

It was Lindor on Thursday night who had prolonged the streak with a two-out, two-strike RBI double in the ninth inning before Jay Bruce doubled home the winning run in the 10th to give Cleveland win No. 22.

Red Sox, Yankees fined

]The Boston Red Sox have been fined by Major League Baseball for using electronic equipment to steal signs given by a Yankees catcher this season, and New York has been fined a lesser amount for improper use of a dugout telephone in an earlier year.

The discipline was announced Friday by baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred. The fine amounts were not announced. The money will be donated to hurricane relief efforts in Florida

Manfred found insufficient evidence to support an allegation by Boston that the Yankees made inappropriate use of the YES Network against the Red Sox.

The New York Times reported this month video clips sent to the commissioner's office by the Yankees showed Boston assistant trainer Jon Jochim looking at an Apple Watch during an August series. Jochim then relayed information to outfielder Brock Holt and second baseman Dustin Pedroia, who was seen passing information to Chris Young.

Manfred said Boston's owners and front office had no advance knowledge of what occurred.

He said the Red Sox violated rules by sending electronic communications from their video replay room to the trainer. He said Boston stopped the conduct when its management became aware of it.

“All 30 clubs have been notified that future violations of this type will be subject to more serious sanctions, including the possible loss of draft picks,” Manfred said in a statement.

In investigating Boston's complaint against the Yankees, Manfred said MLB learned of the improper use of the dugout phone. He said the communications that took place over the phone did not violate any rules.

No intent

MLB also ruled that the Detroit Tigers did not intend to throw a pitch that struck the plate umpire in the shoulder and knocked him to the ground.

Umpire Quinn Wolcott was hit by a fastball from Detroit's Buck Farmer during a game Wednesday at Cleveland. Rookie backup catcher John Hicks never touched the ball as it sailed past his mitt.

Chief Baseball Officer Joe Torre reviewed the play and found no wrongdoing and no cause for disciplinary action.