College basketball: Duke’s Grayson Allen takes over in battle of top teams

Grayson Allen — Duke’s lone senior — scored a career-high 37 points, freshman Trevon Duval had 17 points and 10 assists, and the top-ranked Blue Devils beat No. 2 Michigan State 88-81 in the Champions Classic on Tuesday night in Chicago.

The Blue Devils (3-0) lost Marvin Bagley III to an eye injury midway through the first half, but Allen made five three-pointers and scored 23 points in the second half to help make up for the absence of the freshman phenom.

Miles Bridges, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Nick Ward each scored 19 points for the Spartans (1-1), who blocked 12 shots. Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski improved to 12-1 in his career against Michigan State.

No. 4 Kansas 65, No. 7 Kentucky 61: Svi Mykhailiuk scored 17 points, and Devonte Graham hit the clinching free throws for the Jayhawks (2-0) in the second game of the Champions Classic in Chicago. Kansas coach Bill Self moved in a tie for second with Roy Williams on the Jayhawks’ all-time wins list at 418. Kevin Knox led the Wildcats (2-1) with 20 points.

at No. 5 Villanova 113, Nicholls 77: Mikal Bridges set career highs with 23 points and four blocks, and the Wildcats (2-0) set a school record with 13 blocks. Donte DiVincenzo added 20 points for Villanova, which shot 58%. Zaquavian Smith scored 25 points for the Colonels (1-1).

at No. 17 Gonzaga 106, Howard 69: Freshman Zach Norvell Jr. scored 18 points and freshman Corey Kispert added 13 as the Bulldogs (2-0) held the Bison (0-3) to 30% shooting.

No. 19 Purdue 86, at Marquette 71: Isaac Haas, a 7-foot-2 center, scored 22 points and the Boilermakers (3-0) outscored the Golden Eagles (1-1) 30-12 in the paint. Carsen Edwards had 15 points, while Vince Edwards added 10 points and eight rebounds for Purdue.

Pac-12

Eastern Washington 67, at Stanford 61: Bogdan Bliznyuk scored 23 points and the Eagles (2-1) ended a losing streak against Pac-12 teams at 21 games. The Cardinal (2-1) got 20 points from Reid Travis.

SOUTHLAND

MEN

at Pepperdine 107, Cal Lutheran 82: Six players scored in double figures for the Waves (1-1), who scored 100 points for the first time since Jan. 8, 2008. Because of rules differences between divisions, this was a real game for Pepperdine but an exhibition for Division III Cal Lutheran.

at UC Irvine 91, Chapman 52: Tommy Rutherford scored a career-high 19 points on nine-of-12 shooting and Jonathan Galloway and Brad Green added double-doubles as the Anteaters dominated the Division III Panthers. Irvine gets a stiffer challenge in its next two games: at Kansas State and Arizona State.

at Long Beach State 95, San Francisco State 70: Bryan Alberts scored 18 points, making six of 12 three-pointers, and the 49ers (2-0) got a strong effort from their bench. Long Beach State also won the rebound battle by a 51-32 margin.

MEN WEDNESDAY

UC Santa Barbara at Pittsburgh 4 p.m.

UC Riverside at Loyola Marymount 7 p.m.

Cal State Fullerton at St. Mary’s 7 p.m.