Racing! No doubt, Justify is for real

Santa Anita Charts Results for Saturday, April 7. Santa Anita, Santa Anita Park, Arcadia, California. 59th day of a 60-day meet. Clear & Fast

FIRST RACE. 6 Furlongs. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. Fillies and Mares. 3 year olds and up. Time 22.06 45.69 58.42 1:11.71

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Zusha 120 1 7 5–2 3–hd 3–3 1–½ Castellano 3.20 5 Now Blessed 126 5 3 1–½ 2–1½ 1–1 2–5 T Baze 3.60 3 Hot Autumn 120 3 2 2–½ 1–hd 2–½ 3–3¼ Franco 7.10 8 Star Kissed 120 8 5 4–hd 5–2½ 4–hd 4–ns Pereira 30.00 6 Whirling 120 6 6 6–3 6–7 6–8 5–4½ Van Dyke 2.00 2 Trust in Love 120 2 8 8 8 7–½ 6–1 Pedroza 18.20 7 Mela Jones 120 7 1 3–2 4–1 5–2 7–6 Desormeaux 4.60 4 On a Toot 126 4 4 7–5 7–4 8 8 Harvey 71.60

1 ZUSHA 8.40 3.60 3.20 5 NOW BLESSED 4.60 3.40 3 HOT AUTUMN 4.60

$1 EXACTA (1-5) $18.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-5-3-8) $86.93 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-5-3) $51.15 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-5-3-8-6) Carryover $3,174

Winner–Zusha Ch.f.3 by Congrats out of Icy Tea, by Storm Cat. Bred by Clearsky Farms (KY). Trainer: Gary Mandella. Owner: Rafael Steinbruch. Mutuel Pool $289,949 Exacta Pool $150,689 Superfecta Pool $58,673 Trifecta Pool $95,421 X-5 Super High Five Pool $4,159. Scratched–none.

ZUSHA broke slowly, moved up inside to stalk the pace, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch, rallied under some late urging to get up nearing the wire. NOW BLESSED had good early speed to duel between horses then outside a rival, regained the advantage into the stretch, inched away in midstretch but could not hold off the winner. HOT AUTUMN went up inside to duel for the lead, put a head in front on the turn, fought back into the stretch and bested the others. STAR KISSED stalked off the rail then outside, came four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally. WHIRLING chased off the rail on the backstretch and turn, came a bit wide into the stretch and did not rally. TRUST IN LOVE broke slowly, settled a bit off the rail, came out into the stretch and was not a threat. MELA JONES pressed the pace three wide then stalked off the inside to the stretch and weakened. ON A TOOT dropped back a bit off the rail chasing the pace and gave way in the drive.

SECOND RACE. About 6½ Furlongs Turf. Purse: $54,000. Maiden Special Weight. 3 year olds. Time 21.81 43.95 1:07.51 1:13.69

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 10 More Honor 122 10 6 5–3 4–hd 4–4 1–½ Talamo 2.70 8 Rumpus Cat 122 8 2 2–hd 3–1½ 3–1 2–½ Maragh 31.80 7 Eskimo Roses 122 7 1 1–2 1–1½ 1–hd 3–1¾ Desormeaux 2.70 11 Desert Stone 122 11 8 10–hd 11–2 6–hd 4–¾ Conner 19.80 9 Alfareed 122 9 10 3–hd 2–½ 2–½ 5–hd Gutierrez 15.10 12 Frenchmen Street 122 12 3 11–1½ 10–hd 5–½ 6–ns Rosario 5.60 4 Implicitly 122 4 11 9–hd 9–hd 7–hd 7–½ Smith 8.00 2 Holly Blame 122 2 5 6–1 7–1 8–½ 8–¾ Blanc 8.60 5 Scat Big Dad 122 5 7 7–hd 6–hd 9–1 9–½ Van Dyke 8.10 6 Rossman 122 6 12 8–1 8–1½ 10–½ 10–1 Roman 82.80 3 Courtship 122 3 9 12 12 11–1½ 11–5 T Baze 65.40 1 California King 122 1 4 4–2½ 5–4½ 12 12 Gonzalez 80.90

10 MORE HONOR 7.40 4.20 3.40 8 RUMPUS CAT 23.60 12.40 7 ESKIMO ROSES 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-10) $46.60 $1 EXACTA (10-8) $94.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (10-8-7-11) $635.38 50-CENT TRIFECTA (10-8-7) $352.00 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (10-8-7-11-9) Carryover $5,170

Winner–More Honor Dbb.g.3 by More Than Ready out of Jeanne's Honor, by Honour and Glory. Bred by Sienna Farms LLC (KY). Trainer: Mark Glatt. Owner: Red Baron's Barn LLC and Glatt, Mark. Mutuel Pool $473,913 Daily Double Pool $87,049 Exacta Pool $314,740 Superfecta Pool $112,951 Trifecta Pool $178,920 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,614. Scratched–Golden Gladiator, Paint Me Lucky.

MORE HONOR stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came out into the stretch, bid four wide past the eighth pole, lugged in despite left handed urging and gamely prevailed. RUMPUS CAT close up stalking the pace between horses then angled in on the hill, bid inside in the stretch, put a head in front in deep stretch and was edged late. ESKIMO ROSES sped to the early lead, set the pace a bit off the rail, fought back between horses in the final furlong and was outfinished. DESERT STONE (IRE) chased outside then between horses leaving the hill and into the stretch and could not quite summon the needed late kick. ALFAREED broke in and steadied, stalked three deep then outside a rival on the hill and into the stretch, bid three wide in midstretch then between foes past midstretch and could not sustain the bid late. FRENCHMEN STREET settled outside then chased three deep, came four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. IMPLICITLY broke a bit slowly and was squeezed, angled in and chased inside throughout and could not offer the necessary late response. HOLLY BLAME chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and also lacked the needed rally. SCAT BIG DAD chased just off the inside then angled in, came out into the stretch and could not offer the necessary response. ROSSMAN broke a bit slowly, pulled his way along between foes then outside, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. COURTSHIP dropped back inside early, saved ground to the stretch and was not a threat. CALIFORNIA KING had speed inside to stalk the pace, steadied when crowded midway on the hill and weakened. Rail on hill at zero.

THIRD RACE. 1 Mile. Purse: $30,000. Starter Allowance. 3 year olds and up. Claiming Price $50,000. Time 24.73 48.74 1:13.73 1:26.47 1:39.28

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Arch Prince 124 2 4 3–hd 3–½ 3–hd 1–hd 1–2½ Quinonez 12.10 4 Trustworthy 124 4 3 4–1 4–1 4–2 3–1½ 2–nk Rosario 2.90 1 Kona Coast 124 1 1 1–hd 1–hd 1–½ 2–2 3–hd Roman 3.50 8 Super Duper Cooper 124 8 6 6–1 6–2½ 5–½ 4–hd 4–2¼ Maragh 4.80 6 Taniko 124 6 7 7–½ 8 7–3 6–4 5–4 Gonzalez 2.80 5 For Him 111 5 8 2–½ 2–1 2–1 5–½ 6–7 Espinoza 8.40 3 Curly's Waterfront 126 3 5 5–½ 5–½ 6–1 7–1 7–½ Gutierrez 13.40 7 Bacoli 124 7 2 8 7–hd 8 8 8 Ochoa 32.90

2 ARCH PRINCE 26.20 11.00 5.60 4 TRUSTWORTHY 5.00 3.00 1 KONA COAST 3.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (10-2) $136.20 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $56.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-1-8) $87.33 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-1-8-6) $2,503.00 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-1) $128.30

Winner–Arch Prince Dbb.g.4 by Arch out of Westling, by Gone West. Bred by Pin Oak Stud, LLC (KY). Trainer: Val Brinkerhoff. Owner: Page Performance Racing LLC. Mutuel Pool $290,771 Daily Double Pool $40,069 Exacta Pool $172,834 Superfecta Pool $78,100 Super High Five Pool $45,705 Trifecta Pool $117,025. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-10-2) paid $395.90. Pick Three Pool $80,172.

ARCH PRINCE went up inside to press the pace then stalked along the fence leaving the backstretch and on the second turn, bid again inside to gain the lead in the stretch and won clear under urging. TRUSTWORTHY prompted the pace three deep between foes then stalked outside a rival, came out four wide into the stretch, drifted in and just got the place between foes late. KONA COAST had speed inside then dueled between horses, angled in and battled inside a rival on the second turn, came off the inside into the stretch, battled outside the winner in midstretch, drifted in late and lost second. SUPER DUPER COOPER six wide early, went five wide into the first turn, chased outside a rival or off the rail, came out into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. TANIKO angled in on the first turn and chased inside, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. FOR HIM pressed the pace four wide leaving the first turn then dueled three deep, battled outside a foe on the second turn, was carried out some into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CURLY'S WATERFRONT angled in on the first turn and stalked inside, dropped back leaving the second turn and weakened. BACOLI five wide early, took back and angled in nearing the first turn, chased outside a rival, also dropped back on the second turn and had little left for the stretch.

FOURTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Evening Jewel Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 22.24 45.48 1:10.53 1:17.08

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Spiced Perfection 124 1 2 4–½ 3–hd 2–1½ 1–nk Talamo 10.80 8 Show It N Moe It 124 8 3 2–1 2–1½ 1–½ 2–4¾ Smith 0.40 4 Smiling Tigress 122 4 8 7–3 5–½ 5–1 3–nk T Baze 7.10 2 Ismelucky 124 2 4 3–hd 4–2 3–½ 4–2½ Maldonado 27.30 7 Blessed Lady 122 7 1 1–hd 1–hd 4–1½ 5–½ Roman 40.90 6 Wishful 120 6 5 5–3 6–3 6–3 6–2¾ Rosario 27.40 3 One Fast Broad 124 3 6 8 8 7–3 7–7½ Castellano 4.30 5 Empress of Lov 120 5 7 6–½ 7–2½ 8 8 Pereira 52.20

1 SPICED PERFECTION 23.60 6.00 3.40 8 SHOW IT N MOE IT 2.40 2.10 4 SMILING TIGRESS 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-1) $294.20 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $25.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-4-2) $48.92 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-4-2-7) $2,504.60 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-4) $44.15

Winner–Spiced Perfection B.f.3 by Smiling Tiger out of Perfect Feat, by Pleasantly Perfect. Bred by Premier Thoroughbreds LLC (CA). Trainer: Brian J. Koriner. Owner: Dare To Dream Stable LLC (Michael Faber). Mutuel Pool $465,997 Daily Double Pool $29,715 Exacta Pool $222,199 Superfecta Pool $100,408 Super High Five Pool $9,847 Trifecta Pool $158,935. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (10-2-1) paid $837.10. Pick Three Pool $47,776.

SPICED PERFECTION saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, bid outside the runner-up in midstretch and gamely prevailed late under left handed urging and strong handling. SHOW IT N MOE IT had speed outside foes then angled in and dueled alongside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, fought back inside the winner through the final furlong and continued gamely to the end. SMILING TIGRESS bobbled just after the start, chased a bit off the rail, angled in on the turn, came out into the stretch and again nearing midstretch and just got the show. ISMELUCKY stalked between horses then outside a rival on the turn, came three deep into the stretch and was edged late for third. BLESSED LADY had good early speed off the rail, dueled a bit off the fence then inside into and on the turn, fought back into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. WISHFUL stalked off the rail then three deep on the backstretch and outside a rival on the turn, came out four wide into the stretch and also weakened. ONE FAST BROAD allowed to settle off the pace inside, saved ground to the stretch and lacked a rally. EMPRESS OF LOV chased outside then a bit off the rail, continued alongside a rival into the stretch and had little left for the drive.

FIFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $150,000. 'Providencia Stakes'. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.75 47.78 1:12.34 1:35.98 1:47.48

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Fatale Bere 120 6 2 4–1 4–½ 4–hd 2–hd 1–1½ Rosario 7.90 5 Ms Bad Behavior 120 5 1 1–1 1–1 1–1 1–1½ 2–2¼ Desormeaux 1.80 4 Paved 120 4 4 2–½ 2–½ 2–½ 3–1½ 3–nk Van Dyke 1.40 1 Pulpit Rider 122 1 5 6–hd 6–½ 6–hd 7–3 4–nk Nakatani 6.70 2 Lexington Grace 120 2 6 7–1 7–hd 7–½ 5–hd 5–¾ Castellano 12.10 3 Treasuring 120 3 7 3–1 3–1½ 3–1 4–1 6–1¼ Maragh 24.40 7 Retro 120 7 3 5–½ 5–1 5–1 6–hd 7–3¼ Smith 20.80 9 Deep Breath 120 8 8 8 8 8 8 8 T Baze 59.20

6 FATALE BERE (FR) 17.80 7.80 4.00 5 MS BAD BEHAVIOR 3.60 2.40 4 PAVED 2.40

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-6) $272.80 $1 EXACTA (6-5) $24.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-5-4-1) $20.22 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-5-4-1-2) $518.70 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-5-4) $24.65

Winner–Fatale Bere (FR) B.f.3 by Pedro the Great out of Mofa Bere (FR), by Saumarez (GB). Bred by SNC Regnier and San Gabriel Inv., Inc. (FR). Trainer: Leonard Powell. Owner: Benowitz Family Trust, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Mathiesen, Mark, and Powell, Mathilde. Mutuel Pool $565,584 Daily Double Pool $51,149 Exacta Pool $270,188 Superfecta Pool $105,461 Super High Five Pool $9,367 Trifecta Pool $181,150. Scratched–Florista (IRE). $1 Pick Three (2-1-6) paid $1,141.90. Pick Three Pool $82,359. 50-Cent Pick Four (10/13/14-2-1-6) 86 tickets with 4 correct paid $2,883.15. Pick Four Pool $324,928. 50-Cent Pick Five (1-10/13/14-2-1-6) 28 tickets with 5 correct paid $25,113.00. Pick Five Pool $804,885.

FATALE BERE (FR) pulled a bit and angled in, stalked just off the rail, came out three deep into the stretch, rallied under some urging to collar the runner-up in deep stretch and won clear. MS BAD BEHAVIOR had speed outside a rival then angled in, set the pace inside, turned back the bid of a rival into the stretch to inch away again, fought back in deep stretch, could not match the winner late but bested the others. PAVED tugged some early, stalked outside a rival, bid outside the runner-up on the second turn and into the stretch and just held third. PULPIT RIDER saved ground stalking the pace, came out for room in midstretch and was edged for the show between foes late. LEXINGTON GRACE (IRE) chased between horses then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch and was edged for a minor award three deep on the line. TREASURING (GB) bobbled at the start, angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, waited in a bit close in midstretch then got through inside and lacked the needed late kick. RETRO chased three deep then outside the winner on the backstretch, continued three wide on the second turn and into the stretch and could not offer the necessary late response. DEEP BREATH (IRE) angled in early then came out three wide into and on the first turn, chased three deep on the backstretch and into the second turn, angled in some leaving that turn and did not rally.

SIXTH RACE. 6½ Furlongs. Purse: $200,000. 'Echo Eddie Stakes'. 3 year olds. Time 22.13 45.27 1:10.40 1:17.13

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Heck Yeah 124 3 2 2–hd 1–½ 1–1½ 1–2¼ Smith 1.60 6 Fire When Ready 120 6 3 4–1 4–1 3–3 2–hd Castellano 6.00 4 Take the One O One 122 4 4 3–1 3–½ 2–½ 3–3¼ Talamo 1.20 8 Psycho Dar 120 8 6 5–hd 6–4 4–1 4–5 Roman 13.00 2 Campaigner 120 2 8 8 8 7–6 5–2¼ Desormeaux 19.50 5 Shaymin 120 5 7 6–1 5–1 6–2 6–1½ Gutierrez 55.50 1 Rewired 122 1 1 1–hd 2–1 5–2 7–4 T Baze 15.80 7 Generally Lucky 122 7 5 7–4 7–2½ 8 8 Elliott 59.20

3 HECK YEAH 5.20 3.40 2.40 6 FIRE WHEN READY 5.00 2.80 4 TAKE THE ONE O ONE 2.20

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $49.40 $1 EXACTA (3-6) $13.60 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-6-4-8) $10.42 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-6-4-8-2) $277.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-6-4) $15.25

Winner–Heck Yeah Dbb.c.3 by Acclamation out of Lutess, by Maria's Mon. Bred by Michael Pageler (CA). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: Baedeker, Robert, Pageler, Michael and Sigband, Michael. Mutuel Pool $525,394 Daily Double Pool $49,514 Exacta Pool $253,736 Superfecta Pool $104,392 Super High Five Pool $8,216 Trifecta Pool $167,117. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-6-3) paid $321.90. Pick Three Pool $140,105.

HECK YEAH dueled between horses then took a short lead outside a rival midway on the turn, inched away into the stretch and won clear under left handed urging. FIRE WHEN READY chased off the rail then between foes on the turn, angled to the inside in midstretch and edged a rival for the place. TAKE THE ONE O ONE pressed the pace three deep then stalked outside on the turn, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for second. PSYCHO DAR chased outside then three deep on the turn, continued off the inside leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. CAMPAIGNER dropped back a bit off the rail then settled inside, came out leaving the turn and into the stretch and did not rally. SHAYMIN between horses early, stalked a bit off the rail then inside on the turn and into the stretch and weakened. REWIRED went up inside to duel for the lead, fought back along the rail on the turn and weakened in the stretch. GENERALLY LUCKY chased between horses and was briefly in a bit tight a half mile out, dropped back a bit off the rail on the turn, came out into the stretch and gave way.

SEVENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.34 46.83 1:10.93 1:22.93 1:34.39

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 1 Accountability 124 1 8 3–½ 4–hd 2–½ 1–hd 1–½ Castellano 4.50 8 Avalanche 122 7 9 9 9 8–½ 4–1 2–¾ Espinoza 7.70 5 Fortune of War 122 4 2 7–1 7–½ 5–hd 2–hd 3–1¼ Franco 17.80 2 Mesut 120 2 4 6–1½ 6–hd 7–hd 6–½ 4–1¼ Roman 2.50 6 Elwood J 115 5 1 1–1 1–1½ 1–1 3–2 5–½ Ceballos 16.40 4 Tartini 122 3 7 8–hd 8–1 9 8–2 6–½ Rosario 5.90 9 Dreams of Valor 120 8 5 2–1 3–1 6–1 5–hd 7–2¼ Maldonado 32.60 7 Cascade Rock 122 6 3 5–½ 5–2 4–hd 7–½ 8–7 Nakatani 3.10 10 Malibu Music 122 9 6 4–hd 2–hd 3–1 9 9 Talamo 11.30

1 ACCOUNTABILITY 11.00 5.60 4.40 8 AVALANCHE 8.00 5.00 5 FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) 10.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-1) $36.00 $1 EXACTA (1-8) $37.80 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (1-8-5-2) $202.76 50-CENT TRIFECTA (1-8-5) $266.10 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (1-8-5-2-6) Carryover $4,476

Winner–Accountability Grr.c.4 by Acclamation out of Roberta's Mango, by Bold Badgett. Bred by Old English Rancho (CA). Trainer: Rafael Becerra. Owner: Brazeau Thoroughbred Farms L.P., Newhart, Paul L. and Martin, Craig. Mutuel Pool $573,953 Daily Double Pool $36,652 Exacta Pool $312,843 Superfecta Pool $128,845 Trifecta Pool $213,519 X-5 Super High Five Pool $5,866. Scratched–Sawyer's Hill. $1 Pick Three (6-3-1) paid $130.50. Pick Three Pool $105,222.

ACCOUNTABILITY stalked the pace inside, moved up inside on the second turn then came out into the stretch, bid three deep to gain a slim lead, drifted in and brushed twice with FORTUNE OF WAR in the final furlong, then drifted out under left handed urging and bumped with the runner-up in late stretch but held gamely. AVALANCHE settled three deep on the first turn then outside a rival, continued a bit off the rail on the second turn and alongside a foe into the stretch, came out in midstretch and finished well then drifted in and bumped with the winner late. FORTUNE OF WAR (GB) saved ground stalking the pace, bid between horses in midstretch, was bumped by the winner and forced in some in the final furlong and could not quite match the top pair late. MESUT chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival on the second turn, came out five wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. ELWOOD J sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, fought back in midstretch and weakened late. TARTINI chased just off the rail then three deep on the backstretch and second turn, came out six wide into the stretch and could not summon the necessary late kick. DREAMS OF VALOR angled in and stalked outside a rival or a bit off the rail, dropped back between foes leaving the second turn and weakened. CASCADE ROCK (IRE) chased three deep then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and lacked a rally, then did not return to be unsaddled and was vanned off. MALIBU MUSIC four wide into the first turn, stalked off the rail then outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch and weakened. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the stretch run of the first three finishers but made no change when they ruled the winner's actions did not deprive the other pair of a placing.

EIGHTH RACE. 7 Furlongs. Purse: $56,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $40,000. Time 23.00 45.82 1:10.11 1:23.35

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Conqueror 120 2 3 3–hd 3–1 3–3 1–nk Desormeaux 3.90 5 Stone Hands 122 5 5 2–1 2–2 1–1½ 2–1¼ Gutierrez 5.40 7 Rocko's Wheel 124 7 4 6–1½ 5–hd 4–1 3–1½ Pereira 8.70 6 Swayze 122 6 8 8–3 8–5 6–½ 4–1¼ Talamo 5.80 10 Fast Munny 122 9 6 5–1½ 4–1½ 5–1½ 5–ns Rosario 7.80 8 Sigur Ros 122 8 1 1–½ 1–hd 2–½ 6–½ Castellano 4.50 3 Clever Royal 124 3 7 7–3½ 7–½ 7–4 7–2 Pedroza 8.90 1 Sheer Flattery 122 1 9 9 9 8–4 8–12 Smith 6.70 4 Pioneer Lad 122 4 2 4–½ 6–1 9 9 T Baze 17.20

2 CONQUEROR 9.80 4.80 3.60 5 STONE HANDS 6.40 4.60 7 ROCKO'S WHEEL 6.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (1-2) $64.20 $1 EXACTA (2-5) $20.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-5-7-6) $81.18 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-5-7) $71.45 $1 X-5 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-5-7-6-10) Carryover $6,463

Winner–Conqueror Ch.g.5 by Malibu Moon out of Street Sounds, by Street Cry (IRE). Bred by Hidden Creek Farm (KY). Trainer: Vladimir Cerin. Owner: Wilson, Holly and David. Mutuel Pool $396,327 Daily Double Pool $49,388 Exacta Pool $213,284 Superfecta Pool $78,224 Trifecta Pool $141,322 X-5 Super High Five Pool $2,607. Claimed–Clever Royal by James Clarke. Trainer: John Sadler. Scratched–Midnight Pleasure. $1 Pick Three (3-1-2) paid $99.50. Pick Three Pool $97,418.

CONQUEROR stalked inside, came out leaving the turn and three wide into the stretch, rallied under urging to get up outside the winner late. STONE HANDS angled in and dueled outside a rival, took the lead into the stretch, inched away in midstretch and held on well but was caught late. ROCKO'S WHEEL chased off the rail then angled in off the inside on the turn and gained the show. SWAYZE a bit slow into stride, settled off the inside, moved up outside leaving the turn and four wide into the stretch and bested the others. FAST MUNNY stalked three deep then outside a rival or off the rail on the turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. SIGUR ROS sped to the early lead and angled in, dueled inside, fought back on the turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. CLEVER ROYAL saved ground chasing the pace, split horses on the turn, angled back to the inside nearing the stretch and lacked a rally. SHEER FLATTERY broke slowly, settled just off the rail, swung out into the stretch and did not rally. PIONEER LAD stalked between horses, angled to the inside on the turn and gave way.

NINTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile. Purse: $1,000,000. 'Santa Anita Derby'. Stakes. 3 year olds. Time 23.96 47.85 1:12.61 1:37.02 1:49.72

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 6 Justify 124 6 2 1–1½ 1–3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–3 Smith 0.90 3 Bolt d'Oro 124 3 1 2–1 2–1½ 2–1½ 2–5 2–6½ Castellano 1.10 7 Core Beliefs 124 7 4 3–hd 4–1½ 3–hd 3–2½ 3–1¼ T Baze 41.10 1 Instilled Regard 124 1 5 6–hd 7 6–hd 4–2 4–5½ Rosario 5.60 5 Pepe Tono 124 5 3 5–1 5–1½ 5–1 5–5 5–12 Espinoza 69.10 2 Orbit Rain 124 2 7 7 6–½ 7 7 6–1¼ Blanc 117.30 4 Jimmy Chila 124 4 6 4–1 3–hd 4–1 6–½ 7 Gutierrez 110.30

6 JUSTIFY 3.80 2.20 2.10 3 BOLT D'ORO 2.20 2.10 7 CORE BELIEFS 4.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-6) $19.60 $1 EXACTA (6-3) $2.70 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (6-3-7-1) $2.77 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (6-3-7-1-5) $61.10 50-CENT TRIFECTA (6-3-7) $9.80

Winner–Justify Ch.c.3 by Scat Daddy out of Stage Magic, by Ghostzapper. Bred by John D. Gunther (KY). Trainer: Bob Baffert. Owner: China Horse Club, Head of Plains Partners LLC, Starlight Racing, WinStar Farm. Mutuel Pool $1,834,075 Daily Double Pool $65,637 Exacta Pool $772,442 Superfecta Pool $357,578 Super High Five Pool $59,375 Trifecta Pool $665,010. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (1-2-6) paid $72.00. Pick Three Pool $140,403.

JUSTIFY sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace just off the rail, opened up on the backstretch, drifted out into the stretch, drifted in some from the whip past midstretch, responded when the runner-up loomed a sixteenth out then pulled clear again while drifting out a bit from the left handed whip late. BOLT D'ORO stalked the winner just off the rail, moved up under urging leaving the second turn, came out into the stretch then angled inward in upper stretch, inched closer to the winner past midstretch and continued willingly but could not match that one late. CORE BELIEFS chased three deep then outside a rival, angled to the inside leaving the second turn and held third. INSTILLED REGARD saved ground chasing the pace, came a bit off the rail on the backstretch, split horses on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and did not rally. PEPE TONO chased outside a rival then a bit off the rail on the second turn, was between horses into the stretch and weakened. ORBIT RAIN a step slow into stride, settled outside a rival then three wide into the second turn, fell back and angled in some on that turn and had little left for the stretch. JIMMY CHILA angled in and saved ground stalking the pace, dropped back leaving the second turn and gave way.

TENTH RACE. 1 Mile Turf. Purse: $200,000. 'Royal Heroine Stakes'. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Time 24.12 47.39 1:11.02 1:22.88 1:34.52

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Beau Recall 120 3 5 9 9 8–hd 7–hd 1–¾ Rosario 4.40 5 Thundering Sky 120 5 4 6–hd 7–2½ 5–1 4–1 2–½ Maragh 4.00 7 Madame Stripes 122 7 1 1–hd 3–½ 3–1 1–hd 3–1 Desormeaux 4.80 6 Enola Gray 122 6 9 4–1 1–hd 1–hd 2–1 4–½ T Baze 2.20 9 Sassy Little Lila 120 9 3 3–hd 4–1 4–hd 3–hd 5–nk Castellano 7.50 2 Sophie P 120 2 8 7–2½ 6–½ 7–1½ 6–½ 6–1 Van Dyke 11.10 1 Instant Reflex 120 1 7 8–1½ 8–3 9 9 7–ns Espinoza 63.80 4 Midnight Crossing 122 4 6 5–½ 5–1 6–hd 8–hd 8–6 Blanc 11.00 8 Mongolian Shopper 120 8 2 2–½ 2–½ 2–hd 5–hd 9 Elliott 46.40

3 BEAU RECALL (IRE) 10.80 5.20 3.20 5 THUNDERING SKY 4.40 3.20 7 MADAME STRIPES (ARG) 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (6-3) $21.60 $1 EXACTA (3-5) $26.90 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-5-7-6) $27.54 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-5-7-6-9) $983.90 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-5-7) $49.95

Winner–Beau Recall (IRE) B.f.4 by Sir Prancealot (IRE) out of Greta d'Argent (IRE), by Great Commotion. Bred by Tom Wallace (IRE). Trainer: Simon Callaghan. Owner: Slam Dunk Racing and Medallion Racing. Mutuel Pool $693,645 Daily Double Pool $94,741 Exacta Pool $332,810 Superfecta Pool $144,955 Super High Five Pool $7,739 Trifecta Pool $228,352. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (2-6-3) paid $62.80. Pick Three Pool $80,337.

BEAU RECALL (IRE) settled inside then a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch, rallied under good handling and a tap of the whip in deep stretch to be along in time. THUNDERING SKY stalked a bit off the rail then inside, was in tight into the second turn, came out into the stretch, steadied in tight again between foes in midstretch then split horses, bid between rivals in deep stretch and continued willingly. MADAME STRIPES (ARG) angled in and pressed the pace inside, dueled along the rail on the second turn and into the stretch, put a head in front in midstretch and fought back to the wire. ENOLA GRAY a bit slow to begin, pulled her way up four wide on the first turn then dueled three deep, fought back in the stretch and was outfinished late. SASSY LITTLE LILA stalked three deep between horses then outside a rival, continued three wide on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and finished willingly. SOPHIE P (GB) chased a bit off the rail then outside a rival, came out on the second turn and four wide into the stretch and was outfinished. INSTANT REFLEX pulled along the inside then chased a bit off the rail leaving the backstretch, angled in on the second turn and cut the corner into the stretch, steadied in tight in midstretch and was outfinished. MIDNIGHT CROSSING (IRE) stalked inside then between foes leaving the backstretch, was in tight into the second turn, continued between horses on that turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked the needed rally. MONGOLIAN SHOPPER angled in and dueled between horses, fought back between foes on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong.

ELEVENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $400,000. 'Santa Anita Oaks'. Stakes. Fillies. 3 year olds. Time 23.47 47.63 1:12.04 1:38.01 1:44.79

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 3 Midnight Bisou 121 3 4 8–4 8–2 4–hd 1–1½ 1–3½ Smith 0.60 7 Spectator 121 7 1 3–½ 3–½ 3–3 2–½ 2–3½ Castellano 3.50 9 Thirteen Squared 121 9 2 1–2 1–1½ 1–2 3–6 3–7 T Baze 6.40 6 Exuberance 121 6 9 9 9 9 7–6 4–1 Desormeaux 20.00 4 Fool's Paradise 121 4 5 5–1½ 5–3 6–2 5–½ 5–½ Gutierrez 89.90 1 First Dudette 121 1 7 6–hd 7–2 7–hd 6–1½ 6–10 Maragh 54.10 8 We All Have Dreams 121 8 3 2–1 2–hd 2–hd 4–1 7–8½ Rosario 21.80 5 Finess Bere 121 5 8 4–hd 4–1 5–hd 8–3 8–8½ Van Dyke 14.00 2 Spring Lily 121 2 6 7–1½ 6–hd 8–2½ 9 9 Espinoza 21.50

3 MIDNIGHT BISOU 3.20 2.20 2.10 7 SPECTATOR 3.20 2.60 9 THIRTEEN SQUARED 3.00

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-3) $19.00 $1 EXACTA (3-7) $4.30 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (3-7-9-6) $5.89 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (3-7-9-6-4) $376.50 50-CENT TRIFECTA (3-7-9) $6.50

Winner–Midnight Bisou Dbb.f.3 by Midnight Lute out of Diva Delite, by Repent. Bred by Woodford Thoroughbreds (KY). Trainer: William Spawr. Owner: Allen Racing LLC and Bloom Racing Stable LLC (Jeffrey Bloom). Mutuel Pool $605,844 Daily Double Pool $70,672 Exacta Pool $313,864 Superfecta Pool $168,837 Super High Five Pool $21,002 Trifecta Pool $240,109. Scratched–none. $1 Pick Three (6-3-3) paid $16.90. Pick Three Pool $130,291.

MIDNIGHT BISOU settled off the rail, advanced three deep on the second turn and into the stretch, took the lead outside a rival under some left handed urging nearing midstretch and drew clear. SPECTATOR stalked between horses then outside a rival on the second turn and into the stretch, drifted in some late and was clearly second best. THIRTEEN SQUARED sped to the early lead, angled in and set the pace inside, could not match either of the top pair in the final furlong but clearly bested the others. EXUBERANCE squeezed a bit at the start, angled in and settled inside, swung three deep into the stretch and improved position. FOOL'S PARADISE saved ground stalking the pace, continued inside on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened. FIRST DUDETTE chased inside then a bit off the rail into and on the second turn, came three wide into the stretch and lacked a further response. WE ALL HAVE DREAMS angled in and stalked a bit off the rail to the stretch and weakened. FINESS BERE (FR) was in a good position stalking the pace three deep, came four wide into the stretch, gave way and was eased in the final furlong. SPRING LILY pulled her way along outside a rival, chased outside a foe, went three wide into the second turn, dropped back and angled in on that turn, also gave way and was eased in the stretch.

TWELFTH RACE. 1 1/8 Mile Turf. Purse: $58,000. Allowance Optional Claiming. Fillies and Mares. 4 year olds and up. Claiming Price $62,500. Time 24.23 48.48 1:13.18 1:36.67 1:48.22

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 2 Pantsonfire 122 2 4 4–1 4–1 4–1 3–hd 1–hd Maragh 2.20 4 Ms Wakaya 115 3 2 2–1½ 2–2 2–1 1–1 2–1½ Ceballos 24.60 7 The Tulip 122 6 5 6–1 6–½ 7 5–1 3–ns Van Dyke 5.10 9 Arch of Troy 120 7 1 3–½ 3–½ 3–hd 2–hd 4–1½ Elliott 7.50 6 Dalsaros 122 5 3 1–1½ 1–1½ 1–hd 4–1 5–1 T Baze 12.40 5 Majestic Angel 124 4 6 5–1½ 5–2 5–hd 6–2 6–½ Gutierrez 22.30 10 Queen Blossom 122 8 7 7 7 6–½ 7 7 Blanc 4.40 1 Laseen 122 1 8 dnf Espinoza 2.90

2 PANTSONFIRE (IRE) 6.40 3.80 2.80 4 MS WAKAYA 16.00 8.40 7 THE TULIP (IRE) 3.60

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (3-2) $8.40 $1 EXACTA (2-4) $33.10 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (2-4-7-9) $100.66 $1 SUPER HIGH FIVE (2-4-7-9-6) $5,649.80 50-CENT TRIFECTA (2-4-7) $99.65

Winner–Pantsonfire (IRE) Dbb.f.4 by Sir Percy (GB) out of Rubileo (GB), by Galileo (IRE). Bred by Peter Reynolds & Robert Dore (IRE). Trainer: Richard Baltas. Owner: Next Wave Racing, Maciariello, Pat, Peskoff, Jeremy and Silverstein, Mark. Mutuel Pool $454,521 Daily Double Pool $123,055 Exacta Pool $252,257 Superfecta Pool $125,032 Super High Five Pool $22,210 Trifecta Pool $178,198. Scratched–Hachi (CHI), Starlite Style. $2 Pick Six Jackpot (1-2/9-6-3-3-2/3/8) . Pick Six Jackpot Carryover $518,537. $1 Pick Three (3-3-2) paid $31.70. Pick Three Pool $204,629. 50-Cent Pick Four (6-3-3-2/3/8) 22721 tickets with 4 correct paid $38.90. Pick Four Pool $1,159,199. 50-Cent Pick Five (2/9-6-3-3-2/3/8) 2479 tickets with 5 correct paid $195.95. Pick Five Pool $636,378. $2 Pick Six (1-2/9-6-3-3-2/3/8) 3239 tickets with 5 out of 6 paid $29.20. $2 Pick Six (1-2/9-6-3-3-2/3/8) 153 tickets with 6 correct paid $3,579.80. Pick Six Pool $826,563.

PANTSONFIRE (IRE) saved ground stalking the pace, came out into the stretch, split horses in midstretch, bid inside under urging to gain the advantage in deep stretch and gamely prevailed. MS WAKAYA between horses early, had speed outside the pacesetter then stalked a bit off the rail, bid again outside that one on the second turn, took the lead nearing the stretch, inched away in midstretch then fought back outside the winner to the wire. THE TULIP (IRE) bobbled slightly at the start, settled a bit off the rail then inside, waited in a bit tight into the second turn, came out into the stretch and edged a rival for the show. ARCH OF TROY angled in and chased outside a rival, came three wide into the stretch, drifted in some and was edged for third. DALSAROS three deep early, dueled outside the runner-up then inched away and angled in, set the pace inside, fought back along the fence on the second turn and into the stretch and weakened in the final furlong. MAJESTIC ANGEL stalked outside a rival then between foes into and on the second turn, swung three deep into the stretch and lacked a rally. QUEEN BLOSSOM (IRE) three deep into the first turn, chased outside a rival on the backstretch, went three wide into and on the second turn and weakened in the drive. LASEEN (IRE) broke a bit slowly then refused to run and was pulled up and walked off. The stewards conducted an inquiry into the early running before ruling LASEEN was the cause of her own trouble.

THIRTEENTH RACE. 1 1/16 Mile. Purse: $100,000. 'HH Sheikha Fatima Bint Mubarak Stakes'. Arabian. 4 year olds and up. Time 25.91 53.13 1:20.60 1:49.77 1:57.33

Pgm Horse Wt PP St ¼ ½ ¾ Str Fin Jockey $1 9 QUICK SAND AA 126 9 11 6–hd 9–1 5–½ 3–2 1–nk Risenhoover 4.70 10 EASTER MAN 126 10 3 2–½ 2–hd 2–½ 1–½ 2–nk Cedeno 1.30 3 RB NASH 126 3 4 5–½ 5–1 4–3 2–1 3–3½ Coa 3.10 2 MYSTICAL MHF 124 2 10 12 12 9–1 6–5 4–¾ Mt Garcia 72.60 12 SAND VICTOR 124 12 6 3–hd 3–hd 3–½ 4–2½ 5–14 Herrera 64.60 6 UPTOWN SANDY GIRL 118 6 2 11–3 4–1 1–hd 5–5 6–10 Spieth 5.40 1 RB HOCUS POCUS 124 1 8 8–½ 10–½ 12 10–½ 7–hd Conner 25.70 11 DREAM PEARL 121 11 7 7–1 8–½ 8–4½ 7–3½ 8–2¼ Herrera 14.90 7 ZELLS BELLS 124 7 1 4–½ 7–½ 10–1 12 9–2¼ Falgione 60.90 4 MAHRA T 121 4 12 10–1 11–2½ 11–3 11–hd 10–1½ Pena 56.20 8 CAPTAIN BUSH 121 8 9 1–1½ 1–½ 7–1 9–½ 11–3¾ Linares 68.90 5 LIL DUDE AA 124 5 5 9–1 6–½ 6–1 8–1½ 12 Sanchez 54.60

9 QUICK SAND AA 11.40 4.20 2.80 10 EASTER MAN 2.80 2.20 3 RB NASH 2.80

$2 DAILY DOUBLE (2-9) $27.60 $1 EXACTA (9-10) $12.00 10-CENT SUPERFECTA (9-10-3-2) $34.34 50-CENT TRIFECTA (9-10-3) $14.30

Winner–QUICK SAND AA G.h.5 by BURNING SAND out of TRIUMPHS SILKIE, by SEYVILLA TRIUMPH. Bred by JOSEPH A OR BETTY J GILLIS (MS). Trainer: Jerenesto Torrez. Owner: Gillis, Betty J. and Joseph A.. Mutuel Pool $236,651 Daily Double Pool $37,313 Exacta Pool $143,889 Superfecta Pool $97,229 Trifecta Pool $121,277. Scratched–none.

QUICK SAND AA chased, off rail, split 2nd turn,came out str,bid 3wd,gamely. EASTER MAN 4 wide 7/8, bid btwn foes, dueled,2wd 1/8,willingly btwn. RB NASH stalked pace, bit off rail, inside bid lane,dueled,fought back. MYSTICAL MHF steadied early, settled,off rail,came out lane,best rest. SAND VICTOR 5 wide 7/8, bid 4 wide, 3wd 2nd turn,weakened. UPTOWN SANDY GIRL stalked pace, off rail, bid btwn,dueled,tight into str,wkened. RB HOCUS POCUS saved ground, chased, came out stretch, no rally. DREAM PEARL 4 wide 7/8, chased, outside, 2 wide, weakened. ZELLS BELLS stalked pace, btwn foes, dropped back 1/2,2wd,gave way. MAHRA T chased, 2 wide, dropped back, gave way. CAPTAIN BUSH speed, angled in, dueled, inside, dropped back, gave way. LIL DUDE AA chased, outside, 4 wide move,off rail,4wd into str,gave way. A claim of foul by the rider of MYSTICAL MHF against unspecified runners for alleged interference into the first turn was not allowed by the stewards.