High winds to make final round of U.S. Open interesting

At long last, Erin Hills is a U.S. Open-worthy course on Sunday.
The much-maligned site of this year’s national championship has been giving up birdies and low scores, very unlike a U.S. Open Course.
But with winds of at least 25 miles per hour, the course has gained the teeth it has been lacking all week.
Early players have been struggling as the winds have made virtually every shot more treacherous. It’s exactly how the course was designed.
Brian Harman leads at 12 under. Justin Thomas, who fired a record 63 on Saturday, and Brooks Koepka and Tommy Fleetwood are at 11 under. Rickie Fowler sits at 10 under. Si Woo Kim is alone at nine under.
The leaders will start teeing off between 2:30 p.m. and 3 p.m. CDT (11:30 a.m.-noon PDT).
Of the early players, Jordan Spieth is one of the few that is under par for the day. He’s shooting a two under through 17 holes, putting him at two over for the tournament.
