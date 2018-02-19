Joel Embiid was the center of attention at NBA All-Star game

Minnesota guard Jimmy Butler didn't play in the game after his team played a back-to-back right before the All-Star break. Butler leads the NBA with 37.3 minutes played per game.… Former Lakers Shaquille O'Neal, Jerry West, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Magic Johnson joined Julius Erving and Bill Russell on the court during a timeout as they were honored by the NBA.… Davis began the game wearing the jersey of DeMarcus Cousins, his teammate who was unable to play in the game because of a torn Achilles tendon.… Travis Wear of the South Bay Lakers scored six points for the G League USA Team as they defeated the Mexican National team 88-67 at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday.