NBA: Heat will talk to Gordon Hayward

The Miami Heat have improved their position in the batting order from a year ago, apparently first up to the plate when it comes to the free agency of Utah Jazz forward Gordon Hayward.

According to the Salt Lake Tribune, Pat Riley and his staff will meet with Hayward on Saturday, with the Jazz to meet with Hayward on Monday. The Boston Celtics are expected to receive the third meeting.

The Heat found themselves at the end of the line when it came to last summer’s presentations to Kevin Durant, who wound up departing the Oklahoma City Thunder for the Golden State Warriors last summer.

Kings add Serbian star Bogdanovic

The Sacramento Kings reached an agreement with Euroleague star Bogdan Bogdanovic on a three-year, $36-million contract, the Sacramento Bee reported. The 6-foot-6 guard from Serbia was MVP of the Turkish League and led Fenerbahce to its first Euroleague title this past season. He averaged 14.6 points on 50% shooting last season, including 43% from three-point range.

Billups undecided

Ice Cube is chilling as he waits for Chauncey Billups to make a move.

The rapper-turned-basketball mogul said Wednesday that he doesn’t know if Billups will join Cleveland’s front office and lead the Cavaliers’ basketball operations or join Cube’s Big3, a new three-on-three league featuring former NBA players.

Billups, a five-time All-Star guard, remains undecided about leaving his TV analyst job.