Thunder still trying to gain traction for a playoff run and longevity

"The biggest difference is the awareness of having to rotate," coach Billy Donovan said of the team's two defensive faces. "What we're asking our guys to do defensively is really, really hard because you've got a guy in Steven Adams up in pick-and-roll coverage. So you've got to protect the paint. You've got to build back out. You're in constant rotations. You're in constant scrambles. The best part about us is when we're rotating and scrambling and we're covering because of our length and size, that's when we're really good defensively."