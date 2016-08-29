Ex-teammate Alex Boone on Colin Kaepernick's protest: 'We would’ve had a problem on the sideline'

Colin Kaepernick has every right to do what he wants, but not standing during the national anthem is disrespectful. So said an ex-teammate of the San Francisco quarterback … except Alex Boone added an expletive that made it clear how strongly he feels about the matter.

“It’s hard for me, because my brother was a Marine, and he lost a lot of friends over there,” Boone, now with the Vikings, told USA Today. “That flag obviously gives [Kaepernick] the right to do whatever he wants. I understand it. At the same time, you should have some [expletive] respect for people who served, especially people that lost their life to protect our freedom.

“We’re out here playing a game, making millions of dollars. People are losing their life, and you don’t have the common courtesy to do that. That just drove me nuts.”

Wearing a T-shirt with the name of Chris Kyle on it, the late Navy SEAL veteran portrayed in the movie “American Sniper,” Boone spoke to a small group of reporters about Kaepernick following the Vikings’ preseason game against San Diego on Sunday.

Asked how he would have handled the situation if he were still with the 49ers, Boone said, “See, I’m a very emotional person. So, I think if I had known that, my emotions would’ve been rolling — I think we would’ve had a problem on the sideline.

“And I get that he can do whatever he wants. But there’s a time and a place. Show some respect, and that’s just how I feel.”

Kaepernick hasn’t stood during the anthem before any of the 49ers preseason games this year and told reporters he plans to continue his protest against social injustice. “When there's significant change — and I feel like that flag represents what it's supposed to represent, and this country is representing people the way it's supposed to — I'll stand," he said.

Players around the NFL had plenty to say about Kaepernick’s protest this weekend. Another former 49er, Lions receiver Anquan Boldin, said he supports his ex-teammate.

"I respect everybody’s opinion," Boldin said. "Everybody has one. I’m sure he’s going to get flack for it, what he did, but that’s the great thing about being in America, you have that option."

Others in the NFL say they understand what Kaepernick is trying to do but don’t necessarily agree with how he’s going about it.

New York Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz said: “I think, personally, the flag is the flag. Regardless of how you feel about the things that are going on in America today and the things that are going on across the world with gun violence and things like that. You’ve got to respect the flag and stand up with your teammates. It’s bigger than just you, in my opinion.”

He added: “Colin is his own man. He decided to sit down and sit out and that’s his prerogative. But from a personal standpoint, I think you have to stand out there with your team and understand that this is a game and understand that what’s going on in the country.”

Eagles safety Malcolm Jenkins said: “I have a lot of friends that served [in the military]. My grandfather served. And this is a country that I love. So, me not standing for the national anthem isn't really going to get me the results that I want.''

"I'd rather be doing something in the community [about the situation]. Talking to people that can actually make some change. That's just my approach. But everybody's got their own convictions and everybody has their own opinions.

"I'm not one to tell [Kaepernick] he's right or wrong."

Miami running back Arian Foster said of Kaepernick’s protest: “I don’t necessarily see that as a solution to anything. This is me talking. This is Arian talking. If that’s what he felt, that’s his form of protest, I support his right to protest. Those are his thoughts, his opinions.

“I understand 100 percent what he’s doing. He’s frustrated, just like me. He’s just like my brother. He’s just like my cousins out there. He’s frustrated. It’s hard seeing people get murdered and killed without repercussions.”

Tampa Bay tight end Austin Seferian-Jenkins said: “If you live in America, you have the right to express yourself freely. … . But I think if he’s serious about the problem, he should invest in the black community. He should invest in education. He should invest in Oakland. People have been standing up and saying things, but we need action.”