Ask Farmer: Will the hype surrounding Rams vs. Eagles force the NFL to move it to Sunday night?

Have a question about the NFL? Ask Times NFL writer Sam Farmer, and he will answer as many as he can online and in the Sunday editions of the newspaper throughout the season. Email questions to: sam.farmer@latimes.com

There’s talk of moving Philadelphia’s game at the Rams to Sunday Night Football. Who makes that decision and what goes into it?

Holly Bullard

Glendale

Farmer: That would require “flexing” — or moving — the Dec. 10 game from an afternoon game on Fox to the only-show-in-town night game on NBC, and it’s not a decision the NFL takes lightly. That’s part of the answer: It’s the NFL that ultimately makes the decision, although it listens to the input of the networks and the teams. At the end of the first month of the season, Fox and CBS, the networks that broadcast day games on Sundays, are each given the right to “protect” five games from being flexed. The NFL will do everything it can to honor those requests, although the league reserves the right to override said protections, as it did once for a game between Kansas City and Denver.

In theory, the point of flexing a game is not to give NBC the best game but to extricate it from a bad one. So it’s essential to look at the Sunday night game currently scheduled for Dec. 10: Baltimore at Pittsburgh. That’s typically an attractive rivalry game, although it’s diminished this season with the Ravens (4-5) miles behind the Steelers (8-2) in the AFC North. Eagles-Rams showcases two NFC powerhouses and pits quarterbacks Jared Goff and Carson Wentz, the top two picks in the 2016 draft. Even though flexing isn’t about getting the best game on NBC, this one might be too good to keep off primetime.

Because flexing changes the visiting team’s travel schedule, not to mention that of fans traveling to the game, the NFL announces such decisions two weeks before kickoff.

Also: There are rumors swirling that USC has an agreement that bans NFL night games at the Coliseum, thereby precluding such a flex. That’s not the case according to the NFL, Rams and Coliseum general manager Joe Furin.

::

How many former players, if any, have become NFL referees?

Joyce Horsefield

Fountain Valley

Farmer: It’s rare, but does happen. Referee Steve Freeman played 13 seasons as a defensive back in Buffalo and Minnesota. Head linesman Phil McKinnely, a former UCLA tackle, played seven seasons with Atlanta, the Rams, and Chicago. Before them, there was umpire Ron Botchan, who played in the AFL for Houston and San Diego. Although umpires were repositioned to the offensive side of the ball for safety reasons, they used to stand around the linebackers. For Botchan, his playing instincts would kick in.

“They used to tell us to be like bullfighters and to avoid getting gored by the bull,” Botchan said. “But when I first got in there, instead of taking a step backward, I’d step forward in an aggressive way like I was trying to make the tackle.”

CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' (7-2) Week 11 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings (7-2), including the anticipated head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks Jared Goff and Case Keenum. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' (7-2) Week 11 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings (7-2), including the anticipated head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks Jared Goff and Case Keenum. CAPTION The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' (7-2) Week 11 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings (7-2), including the anticipated head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks Jared Goff and Case Keenum. The Times' Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry preview the Rams' (7-2) Week 11 tilt with the Minnesota Vikings (7-2), including the anticipated head-to-head matchup of quarterbacks Jared Goff and Case Keenum. CAPTION The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. The Times' Sam Farmer and Lindsey Thiry discuss the Rams' tough road ahead after they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday to improve to 7-2. CAPTION Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting. Three UCLA basketball players, back home in Los Angeles, discuss their detention in China after being accused of shoplifting. CAPTION The Times' Bill Plascke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Rams improved to 7-2. The Times' Bill Plascke, Gary Klein and Lindsey Thiry break down the Rams' 33-7 victory over the Houston Texans on Sunday at the Coliseum. The Rams improved to 7-2. CAPTION The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house. The 2017 Breeders' Cup is underway in Del Mar, and opened to a packed house.

sam.farmer@latimes.com

Twitter: @LATimesfarmer