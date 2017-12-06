NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell signs contract extension

Commissioner Roger Goodell has signed a contract extension with the NFL, ending weeks of speculation that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones — angry about the suspension of running back Ezekiel Elliott — might be able to derail that process.

The news of Goodell’s extension, first reported by ProFootballTalk.com, was confirmed in a memo sent to clubs by the NFL’s compensation committee.

The memo, obtained by The Times and other news outlets, reads:

All,

In recent days, we have spoken with each of you individually regarding the status of the negotiations to extend Commissioner Goodell's employment contract. ‎In the course of those discussions, we have reviewed with you the details of the contract extension. Our Committee unanimously supports the contract and believes that it is fully consistent with “market” compensation and the financial and other parameters outlined to the owners at our May 2017 meeting, as well as in the best interests of ownership. We also have expressed in those conversations our strong and unanimous belief that we should proceed to sign the agreement now, consistent with the unanimous May resolution and to avoid further controversy surrounding this issue.‎ We are pleased to report that there is a nearly unanimous consensus among the ownership in favor of signing the contract extension now.

Accordingly, this will advise the ownership that a binding contract extension has been signed by the Commissioner and by Arthur Blank, on behalf of the League entities.

We are pleased to have resolved this issue and we appreciate the strong support received from our partners. It was particularly gratifying to hear so many owners commit to being more engaged in League affairs and to express the desire to work more closely with the Commissioner and League staff on matters critical to the League. We know that we speak for all of you, as well as for the Commissioner, in saying that the NFL is strongest when our ownership is active and unified.

We look forward to seeing each of you at the Special Meeting in Dallas on December 13th and to working together, as a partnership, to address the important issues facing the League.

Sincerely,

Compensation Committee:

Arthur Blank, Chairman

Clark Hunt

Robert Kraft

John Mara

Bob McNair

Art Rooney