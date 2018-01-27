NFL myths: Halftime speeches are great in movies, but not when talking pro football

"You'll use the bathroom," former All-Pro center Matt Birk said. "Some guys will retape their hands. Some guys will grab a protein bar or orange slices or whatever. The coaches have a five-minute meeting on the fly, then come out and say, 'OK guys, here's what we like.' It's not like it's specific, like, 'Here's the three plays that are going to win the game.' But it's like, 'We like this formation. We like to run it out of this. Be alert for these calls.' Then your head coach calls you up [in a team huddle] and you're gone."