NFL: Ruling on Ezekiel Elliott is disputed

The NFL has asked a federal appeals court to dismiss Ezekiel Elliott’s entire lawsuit in its bid to lift an injunction that blocked the star Dallas Cowboys running back’s six-game suspension stemming from a domestic violence case in Ohio.

The league wrote in a filing Wednesday to the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans that the players’ union case filed on behalf of Elliott had resulted in “hopelessly doomed proceedings.”

The three-judge panel requested arguments from both sides over U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant’s jurisdiction.

The Texas judge granted Elliott’s request for an injunction while the case plays out in federal court. The NFL asked the appeals court for an emergency stay of Mazzant’s ruling, and oral arguments are set for Monday.

The 22-year-old Elliott was suspended by Commissioner Roger Goodell in August after the league concluded following a yearlong investigation that he had several physical confrontations last summer with his girlfriend at the time.

No Luck yet

Andrew Luck’s return to practice has been put on hold at least one more week. On Wednesday, two days after explaining there was “a chance” the Indianapolis Colts’ quarterback could be back this week, coach Chuck Pagano ruled it out.

“He’s still a week away as far as his throwing progression and things like that,” Pagano said. “So we’ll keep him out of practice this week and hopefully integrate him next week.”

Bradford held out

Case Keenum is coming off the best game of his NFL career, preparing to start again this week for the Minnesota Vikings.

The possibility increased Wednesday when Sam Bradford was held out of practice for more rest for his sore left knee. Coach Mike Zimmer said they’re “doing everything” they can to get Bradford ready to play Sunday against Detroit.

Zimmer said Bradford will remain the starter as soon as he’s healthy again, but Keenum’s performance in the victory over Tampa Bay certainly gave the Vikings more confidence they can win without Bradford.

Garrett might play

Cleveland Browns rookie defensive end Myles Garrett could practice this week, and there’s an outside chance he’ll make his debut Sunday against Cincinnati.

Garrett, the top overall pick in the draft, has missed Cleveland’s first three games with a right high ankle sprain suffered in the days before the season opener.

However, coach Hue Jackson said Garrett is “close” to making his return and may practice in the next few days.

Etc.

New York Giants receiver Odell Beckham Jr. had little regret about the dog-like celebration that angered the team, and claims NFL rules about post-score revelry are confusing. Beckham said Wednesday he met with unhappy co-owner John Mara to discuss the celebration in which Beckham pretended to urinate like a dog after catching a fourth-quarter touchdown pass in a loss to the Eagles. Beckham’s only regret was that the officials called a 15-yard unsportsmanlike conduct penalty against him. ... Linebacker Lawrence Timmons apologized publicly to the Miami Dolphins and their fans for going AWOL on the eve of the season opener but declined to say it wouldn’t happen again. Coach Adam Gase said his trust in Timmons has been restored, and the veteran might play Sunday against the New Orleans Saints in London. Timmons was suspended indefinitely after he vanished before Miami’s win at the Chargers. The 11th-year veteran shed no light Wednesday regarding what transpired, but said he was sorry and didn’t want to be a distraction.