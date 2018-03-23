NFL: Dolphins sign QB Brock Osweiler; Cowboys land WR Allen Hurns

Quarterback Brock Osweiler has signed a one-year contract with the Miami Dolphins, where he will be reunited with coach Adam Gase, while the Dallas Cowboys added another free-agent receiver with Allen Hurns agreeing to a two-year deal.
They were together when Gase was an assistant with the Denver Broncos in 2012-14. In Miami, Osweiler is expected to back up Ryan Tannehill.
Osweiler went 0-4 as the Broncos' starter last season and has 25 career starts in six NFL seasons. With the Dolphins he replaces Matt Moore, a free agent after seven years as their backup quarterback.
Tannehill is expected to return after missing all of the 2017 season following knee surgery. Despite adding Osweiler, the Dolphins will consider drafting a quarterback next month.
The Dolphins made two other moves to upgrade their offense. Five-time Pro Bowl running back Frank Gore finalized a deal with his hometown team after agreeing to terms Thursday. Tackle Sam Young agreed to terms on a one-year contract to remain with the Dolphins, two people familiar with the negotiations said.
Gore, who turns 35 next month, has rushed for 14,026 yards to rank fifth on the all-time list. He spent the past three seasons with the Indianapolis Colts, and ran for 961 yards last season.
Young, an eight-year NFL veteran, started six games at right tackle for the Dolphins last year after Ja'Wuan James was hurt. He's expected to be James' backup again this season.
Hurns joined the Cowboys on Friday, three days after being released by the Jacksonville Jaguars.
After initially signing with the Jaguars as an undrafted rookie out of Miami in 2014, Hurns got a $40-million, four-year contract extension after 64 catches for 1,031 yards and 10 touchdowns in 15 games during the 2015 season. But he has since been hampered by injuries.
Hurns missed 11 games because of injuries during the past two seasons with the Jaguars because of a sports hernia and a high ankle sprain.
In other free-agency news:
— The Cleveland Browns signed free-agent cornerback E.J. Gaines, the latest addition to a revamped secondary. Gaines played last season for the Buffalo Bills. The 26-year-old will be reunited in Cleveland with Browns defensive coordinator Gregg Williams as the two previously worked together with the Los Angeles Rams.
— Veteran cornerback Tramon Williams is returning to the Green Bay Packers to help replenish the secondary. The team signed the 35-year-old free agent on Friday. The 11-year veteran spent the first eight seasons of his career in Green Bay, intercepting 28 passes in 127 games including 99 starts. Williams played last season with Arizona after spending two years in Cleveland.
— The Carolina Panthers have signed three potential starters in the second wave of free agency: safety Da'Norris Searcy and cornerback Ross Cockrell to two-year contracts and guard Jeremiah Sirles to a one-year deal. The financial terms were not released, although Cockrell's agency Reign Sports Management announced on Twitter his deal was worth $6.8 million.
— The New York Jets have signed veteran wide receiver-kick returner Andre Roberts to a one-year contract. The 30-year-old Roberts averaged 22.6 yards on 38 kickoff returns and 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns with the Falcons. Roberts returned two punts for touchdowns with Detroit in 2016, while also averaging 22.6 yards on 33 kickoff returns. The Jets also signed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to a two-year contract. Pierre-Louis adds depth at inside linebacker and on special teams for the Jets.