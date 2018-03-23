NFL: Dolphins sign QB Brock Osweiler; Cowboys land WR Allen Hurns

— The New York Jets have signed veteran wide receiver-kick returner Andre Roberts to a one-year contract. The 30-year-old Roberts averaged 22.6 yards on 38 kickoff returns and 7.4 yards on 27 punt returns with the Falcons. Roberts returned two punts for touchdowns with Detroit in 2016, while also averaging 22.6 yards on 33 kickoff returns. The Jets also signed linebacker Kevin Pierre-Louis to a two-year contract. Pierre-Louis adds depth at inside linebacker and on special teams for the Jets.