Rams could target defensive prospects in draft with Wade Phillips' help

Rams defensive coordinator Wade Phillips is scheduled for upcoming book-signing appearances for “Son of Bum,” his memoir about football and growing up with his father, former NFL coach Bum Phillips.

But in the months since he was hired — and during the run-up to this week’s NFL draft — Phillips spent hours evaluating the Rams’ defense and identifying the kinds of defensive players coach Sean McVay and general manager Les Snead should pursue.

Phillips, 69, has been coaching in the NFL since 1976 and was the defensive coordinator for Denver when the Broncos won the Super Bowl two seasons ago.

“He’s been doing it at a such a high level for such a long time, he knows what it looks like when you get certain players in his system and they’re able to flourish,” McVay said Tuesday. “Wade is a guy that you definitely want to listen to.”

Phillips does not say a lot in draft meetings, Snead said, but his offerings are apparently memorable.

“A few one-liners that come out of Wade’s mouth are brilliant,” Snead said. “You do know when he likes a player. And how he phrases it, it’s definitely must-listen.”

The Rams do not have a first-round pick but they have eight in rounds two through seven.

How they utilize the picks, especially the 37th overall, will be determined in part by what occurs in Thursday night’s first round and the first four picks of the second.

McVay is an offense-minded coach. And with glaring immediate needs at receiver and tight end — and questions along the offensive line — the Rams no doubt want to address what has been the NFL’s worst offense.

The defense, for the most part, was not to blame for a 4-12 record in 2016. It ranked ninth in the NFL. Late breakdowns at home against Miami and San Francisco fell on the defense — but only after the offense failed to gain critical first downs.

Under Phillips, the Rams are switching from the 4-3 scheme run by former coordinator Gregg Williams to the hybrid 3-4 that Phillips has deployed for years.

During the offseason, the Rams traded end William Hayes to the Miami Dolphins, released end Eugene Sims and let safety T.J. McDonald sign as a free agent with the Dolphins. The Rams signed free-agent cornerbacks Kayvon Webster and Nickell Robey-Coleman, linebackers Connor Barwin and Carlos Thompson and defensive tackle Tyrunn Walker.

Cornerback is the Rams’ most pressing defensive need going into the draft, especially with Trumaine Johnson’s future in question.

Johnson intercepted seven passes in 2015, so the Rams put the franchise tag on him and let cornerback Janoris Jenkins sign with the New York Giants.

Last season, Johnson sat out two-plus games because of an ankle injury. He intercepted only one pass, but the Rams put the franchise tag on him again, guaranteeing Johnson a salary of nearly $17 million this season.

The Rams have made Johnson available for trade but have found no takers. Asked if the Rams were still open to trading him, Snead said, “No, right now, I think we’re more into [organized-team activities] and let’s see if we can get something done by the end of this thing. That’s where we’re at right now.”

McVay said Johnson has “done a great job” and “handled himself like a true pro” since the Rams began offseason workouts.

“He’s a leader and that’s what you expect from a top-caliber corner like he is,” McVay said. “And we’re fortunate to have him.”

Johnson said Tuesday that he would like to remain with the Rams and was hopeful of getting a long-term contract.

“Of course — I love these guys, man,” he said. “I’m here because I love my teammates. I don’t want to leave and hopefully we get a long-term deal.”

If the Rams and Johnson do not come to terms, he would become a free agent after the season. The Rams would gain a compensatory pick in the 2018 draft if he signed elsewhere.

Snead said the Johnson’s situation would not affect the Rams’ draft.

“We’ll try to rank the corners from top to bottom,” he said. “You can always use more than one or two or three good corners. His situation won’t affect it, but right now he’s a Ram, and we plan to go from there.”

The Rams also need help at safety. Cornerback Lamarcus Joyner is working this offseason at free safety, enabling Maurice Alexander to move to strong safety. Cody Davis is the only other experienced safety on the roster.

The Rams are thin at linebacker but fairly deep along the defensive line. In Phillips’ system, end Robert Quinn is transitioning to an edge-rushing outside linebacker.

The Rams are looking for players who can “create explosive plays,” McVay said.

“Defensively, the guys that can get to the quarterback and can cover are at a premium,” he said.

At what point does filling a need override taking the best player available?

Snead said there was “a blend of common sense” that comes into play.

“There’s some definite needs that will help us as a team in 2017 and the future,’ he said. “Then, there are some times where, guess what, a really good football player falls that may not be your A or B need, but you can always use a really good football player, especially if there’s buy-in and he’s going to start and help us.”