Rams snapper Jake McQuaide named to Pro Bowl for second year in a row

Rams snapper Jake McQuaide has been added to the NFC Pro Bowl roster, marking the second year in a row that the seven-year veteran was named to the NFL’s postseason exhibition.

McQuaide, 30, will join Rams running back Todd Gurley, offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth, punter Johnny Hekker and return specialist Pharoh Cooper for the Jan. 28 event in Orlando, Fla.

Rams kicker Greg Zuerlein and defensive lineman Aaron Donald were voted to the Pro Bowl, but they will not participate.

McQuaide signed with the Rams in 2011 after playing in college at Ohio State.

Hekker was happy for his longtime teammate.

“#Back2Back For one of the best in the business. Proud of all the hard work you do, bud. See you in Orlando! I’ll bring the sun screen,” Hekker tweeted.