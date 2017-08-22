Rams coach Sean McVay takes negative comments from Mike Martz in stride

He knows that questions about his age and criticism about his inexperience as a head coach are going to be part of the story line.

So Rams coach Sean McVay on Tuesday took in stride critical comments attributed to Mike Martz, who was offensive coordinator for the St. Louis Rams team that won the Super Bowl in the 1999 season, and head coach of the Rams during a run to the Super Bowl in 2001.

In an upcoming book, “Blitzed: Why NFL Teams Gamble on Starting Rookie Quarterbacks,” Martz is quoted by author Thomas George about McVay, 31, and Rams quarterback Jared Goff, 22.

"What is he, a couple of months older than Jared? They hired a buddy for Jared,” Martz was quoted in an excerpt published Tuesday by SB Nation. “The NFL has nothing to do with being the friend or the buddy of the quarterback. You've got to coach them and work them hard with respect. But buddy? And this guy is a quarterback expert? An offensive expert? Wait a minute while I puke.”

Martz said during a Los Angeles radio interview that he “would never say something like that, ” and that the quote was “kind of embellished.”

“The tone of it, I understand it and I agree with it, but I just would never express it like that,” he said.

George later issued a statement saying the quotes culled during a 48-minute interview with Martz were “completely, 100 percent accurate,” according to ProFootballTalk.com.

McVay said after practice that he was aware of the comments and that Martz had said they were taken out of context. He said he met Martz once briefly at the NFL scouting combine and had “a huge amount” of respect for what Martz accomplished as a coach.

“Can’t say anything but good things about what he’s done and what kind of coach he is,” McVay said.

And Martz’s comments?

“If he said that, then everybody’s entitled to their opinion and I can understand that,” McVay said. “The bottom line is this: I’ve never been a head coach before, I haven’t won a game, so haven’t done anything.

“So it’s going to be a great challenge. … I know that it’s going to be a great learning curve and I’m not going to pretend to have the answers to things that I don’t know. But what I am going to do is continue to look at myself critically and try to be the best head coach and leader that I can be for this team and this organization.”

Something to build on

Saturday’s game against the Chargers will be receiver Sammy Watkins’ second in uniform with the Rams.

Watkins was targeted four times against the Oakland Raiders and he made two catches.

There were “jitters” in his first game and some uncertainty about his assignments, Watkins said.

“I couldn’t really play as fast as I wanted to, but that just comes with the reps and having more time with the QB, with the offense and just playing more,” he said.

Goff tried to connect with Watkins on a 35-yard pass into the end zone, but it fell incomplete. With a defender appearing to holding Watkins’ right hand, he attempted to catch it with his left hand.

“Jared threw a great ball,” he said. “I just dropped it, but that’s just football. You’re kind of rusty your first game back. … On those things during the regular season, you start to make those plays.”

Etc.

Linebacker Mark Barron will not play during the preseason so he can get to the Sept. 10 opener against the Indianapolis Colts “as healthy as possible,” McVay said. … Linebacker Robert Quinn was scheduled to practice, McVay said, but he suffered a “charley horse” in his thigh when defensive tackle Michael Brockers ran into him during a walkthrough. “It was kind of a freak deal,” McVay said. … The Rams signed cornerback Tyquwan Glass and linebacker Willie Mays III, who is no relation to the baseball Hall of Famer, a Rams spokesperson said. … Running back DeMard Llorens and defensive lineman Caushaud Lyons were waived. … Receiver Tavon Austin did not participate in practice, but he performed conditioning drills before the workout.

