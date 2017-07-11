Canada, Costa Rica tie 1-1; Honduras may win by forfeit

Alphonso Davies and Francisco Calvo each scored first-half goals, and Canada and Costa Rica tied 1-1 on Tuesday night at Houston.

Davies gave Canada a 1-0 lead in the 26th minute and Calvo drew Costa Rica even with a header three minutes before halftime.

Canada and Costa Rica are tied in Group A with four points apiece, but Canada is in first place because it has scored more goals.

Honduras 0, French Guiana 0: Although the teams tied in the Group A game at Houston, Honduras appears likely to be awarded the three points for a victory because of a forfeit.

A decision on disciplinary action against Guiana for using an ineligible player is expected by Wednesday. Guiana elected to play Florent Malouda despite CONCACAF’s ruling that Malouda, who played with France’s national team, was not eligible.

If a forfeit is declared, Honduras would be one point behind Canada and Costa Rica in the group.