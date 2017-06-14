Inglewood will vote on new arena for Clippers

Inglewood's City Council will vote Thursday on an exclusive negotiating agreement with a Clippers-controlled company to use city-owned land to build an arena for the team, according to a copy of the agreement.

The 22 acres where the 18,000- to 20,000-seat arena would be built are across the street from the 298-acre site where Rams owner Stan Kroenke is building a stadium that will house his team and the Chargers.

The Rams aren't involved in the Clippers' arena project, according to a person with direct knowledge of the situation.

The agreement between the Clippers-controlled company and Inglewood will run for 36 months, giving the team time to complete lengthy environmental reviews. The city will receive $1.5-million to defray costs associated with the effort.

The Clippers have a lease with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to play in Staples Center through 2024. An AEG spokesman said the company wasn't aware of the pending agreement with Inglewood.

The Clippers have played at Staples since 1999 after moving from the Sports Arena.

