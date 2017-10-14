College football: No. 17 Michigan needs OT to beat Indiana

Karan Higdon ran 25 yards for a touchdown on the first play of overtime for No. 17 Michigan and Tyree Kinnel intercepted a fourth-down pass in the end zone on the final play as the Wolverines held off Indiana 27-20 on Saturday in Bloomington, Ind.

Higdon finished with 200 yards and three touchdowns on 25 carries, providing most the offense for Michigan (5-1, 1-1 Big Ten) on another day when the Wolverines struggled to sustain drives. His 59-yard touchdown run with 10:25 remaining in the fourth quarter put Michigan up 20-10.

A 53-yard punt return by Indiana's J-Shun Harris to the Michigan 20 set up an eight-yard touchdown pass from Peyton Ramsey to Whop Philyor with 3:33 that cut the lead to three. Griffin Oakes tied it for Indiana (3-3, 0-3) with a 46-yard field goal as regulation time expired.

Indiana's losing streak to Michigan is now 22 games, but the last two times the Wolverines have come to Bloomington it has gone to overtime. The Hoosiers have one victory (1987) against Michigan since 1967.

No. 20 North Carolina State 35, at Pittsburgh 17: Nyheim Hines ran for an 83-yard touchdown and returned a punt 92 yards for another score on his way to 249 total yards to help the Wolf Pack (6-1, 4-0 ACC) win their sixth straight game. Jaylen Samuels added a pair of fourth-quarter touchdown runs for N.C. State, which matched its best ACC start since 2002 by relying on Hines early and Samuels late.

Ryan Finley completed 14 of 25 passes for 198 yards and a three-yard touchdown pass to Jakobi Meyers late in the third quarter to put N.C. State ahead to stay. Finley extended his streak of consecutive passes without an interception to 313, the second-longest in ACC history.

Ben DiNucci threw for 170 yards and a touchdown for Pitt (2-5, 0-3) before being replaced in the third quarter by freshman Kenny Pickett. Pickett completed five of 13 for 61 yards and ran for 18 yards in the first extended action of his career before DiNucci returned in the final minutes.

at West Virginia 46, No. 24 Texas Tech 35: Will Grier threw four of his five touchdown passes in the second half as the Mountaineers overcame an 18-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat a ranked opponent for the first time in 10 tries.

Nic Shimonek threw four first-half TD passes for Texas Tech, but the Red Raiders (4-2, 1-2) got little going after halftime and made plenty of mistakes to enable the Mountaineers to mount their comeback.

Ka'Raun White had fourth-quarter TD catches of 32 and 17 yards to give the Mountaineers (4-2, 2-1) their first lead, and Grier capped the scoring with an 11-yard pass to Sills with 3:23 left. Grier completed 32 of 41 passes for 352 yards. Shimonek went 24 of 39 for 323 yards.

Boston College 45, at Louisville 42: Colton Lichtenberg kicked a 27-yard field goal as time expired, pushing the Eagles (3-4, 1-3 in ACC) to victory after the Cardinals (4-3, 1-3) tied the score late in the fourth quarter behind three fourth-quarter scores by Heisman Trophy winner Lamar Jackson.

Dillon finished with career-best 272 yards on 39 carries, rushing for TDs from 1, 3, 11 and 75 yards. Jon Hilliman rushed for two TDs. Jackson, who had 512 combined yards, accounted for five TDs. Louisville outgained Boston College 625-555, but lost for the third time in five games.

South Carolina 15, at Tennessee 9: Parker White made all three of his field-goal attempts, including a a tiebreaking 21-yarder with 5:17 remaining, and the Gamecocks (5-2, 3-2 SEC) made a goal-line stand in the closing seconds to preserve the win over the Volunteers (3-3, 0-3).

After being completely shut down the entire second half, Tennessee's offense reached South Carolina's two-yard line with nine seconds left before Jarrett Guarantano threw three straight incompletions to close the game. The game ended on a pass intended for Brandon Johnson in the right corner of the end zone.