Gray twins pitch, hit Rancho Santa Margarita to opening win in LLWS, 9-0

Bobby Gray carried a no-hitter in the sixth inning and twin brother Joey provided the offensive support, driving in five runs with a first-inning grand slam and a third-inning single, to lift Rancho Santa Margarita to a 9-0 win over Walla Walla, Wash., in the Little League World Series opener for both teams.

Joey Gray got the scoring started with one-out homer to right field that brought home Tyler Ankrum and Mason Kellerman, who had walked around Drew Rutter’s double into the right-field corner.

In his next at-bat, Joey Gray singled to right to score Rutter, who had walked and moved to second on Kellerman’s ground out. Joey Gray walked and scored in his final at-bat in Rancho’s four-run fifth inning.

On the mound, Bobby Gray struck out seven and allowed just four runners to reach base, walking batters in the first and fifth and hitting another with a pitch in the fourth, before giving up a one-out single to Andrew Hall in the sixth. He then gave way to Bryan Ramirez, who walked one batter and hit another before getting the final two outs.

Bobby Gray also scored in the fifth inning, singling and coming around on hits by Rutter and Kellerman.

Rutter went 2 for 2 with a walk and three runs scored. Kellerman reached base twice and scored two runs.

Rancho, 17-0 this summer, will play the winner of Friday’s late game between Greenville, N.C. and Sioux Falls, S.D., in a winner’s bracket game Sunday at 11 a.m. PDT.

