Works by Hawaii's best-known artists to go on sale in Honolulu

Works by Hawaii's legendary artists will be on display and for sale this weekend at the Hawaii Master Artists Show in Honolulu.
The specially curated show will be held Friday and Saturday at the No. 1 Capitol District Building at 250 S. Hotel St. in downtown Honolulu.
Proceeds from the show will benefit Friends of the Hawaii State Art Museum, the organization that supports the museum."Never before outside a museum and in one place have so many pieces from so many of Hawaii's master artists been available to view and purchase," a statement said.
More than 180 pieces, many of them seldom displayed since they were created in the mid 20th century, will be on display Friday from 5:30 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon.
The event will be held at the Artizen by MW Cafe Gallery inside the Capitol District Building.
The artists whose works will be displayed include Satoru Abe, Jean Charlot, Tadashi Sato, Madge Tennent and John Young.
"I believe this show will give you … a good survey and education on some of Hawaii's most famous modern artists," art collector Herb Conley said in a news release.
Buyers will find pieces priced from less than $200 up to thousands of dollars.
While at the No. 1 Capitol District Building, consider a visit to the Hawaii State Art Museum, also located there.
Renovation work is underway on the building, which will force partial closure on certain days. The art show, however, will be unaffected.
Info: Friends of Hawaii State Art Museum, (808) 586-9959
ALSO